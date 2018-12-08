NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Sacramento Kings' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers lost to the Kings

Final Score: Kings defeat Cavaliers, 129-110

After defeating the Phoenix Suns on the road, the Sacramento Kings were in Cleveland for a matchup against the Cavaliers at the Quickens Loans Arena. De'Aaron Fox was terrific and played a key role to take the Kings past the Cavaliers.

The Kings started the game hot and clinched the first quarter, 38-27. Howbeit, the Cavaliers made a strong comeback in the second quarter and tied the game at half-time, 66-66. In the second half, Kings came back stronger, led by Fox and Hield.

The Kings led by seven points after the end of three quarters. They continued their dominance in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat the Cavaliers, 129-110. For the Kings, Fox was the high-scorer with 30 points and for the Cavaliers, Jordan Clarkson came off the bench for team-high 26 points. Let us take a look at three talking points from this game.

#3 Cavaliers' bench outscored the Cavaliers' starters

The Cavaliers bench was hot last night

Apart from Collin Sexton, no one in the Cavaliers' starting lineup showed up last night. While Cedi Osman struggled from the field and scored just 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting, Rodney Hood only featured in 15 minutes and tallied just 4 points.

Tristan Thompson was not very effective either. Larry Nance Jr. looked just fine and scored 11 points along with 7 rebounds on 4-for-5 shooting. However, the bench players showed some spirit and helped the Cavs put up a fight.

Jordan Clarkson and Alec Burks combined for 48 points on 19-for-33 shooting, including 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Clarkson has been fantastic this season and is providing the much-needed spark off the bench.

The Cavaliers' starters got outscored by the Cavaliers' bench, 58-52 and they are currently 5-20 this season.

