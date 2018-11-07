×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

NBA 2018-19, Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 Talking Points

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
81   //    07 Nov 2018, 18:32 IST

Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant

Final Score: Warriors defeat Timberwolves, 116-99

The Golden State Warriors had just beaten the New Orleans Pelicans two nights earlier, on the back of a strong performance from Kevin Durant, and were up against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. A win in this game would extend their winning-streak to seven.

The first-half was very competitive, and the Warriors entered the half-time with a 3-point lead. The visitors came back strongly in the third quarter and were leading by 4 points after the end of three quarters. However, the Warriors dominated the T-Wolves for the entire fourth quarter and won it 33-12.

Also Read: 5 Oldest Players in the NBA 2018-19 Season

For the Timberwolves, Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler combined for 43 points on 19-of-46 shooting, with a field-goal percentage of just above 41 percent. In this article, we take a look at few talking points from the game.

#3 Draymond Green's strong performance

G

Draymond Green is the leader of the team and is known for his all-round ability to impact the game. He started the season well and is making his presence known on both ends, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

Against the Timberwolves, Green scored 9 points to go along with 9 rebounds and 11 assists. He has been really vigilant while passing the ball early in the season, and is dishing out a lot of dimes every game.

His highlight of the night came when he threw a lob to Damian Jones in the first quarter, with 5:43 remaining, who slammed it down. Green also had a steal and 3 blocks in this game and was +24 on the night.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Durant Stephen Curry
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
NBA News Round-Up, Oct. 3: Latest in Jimmy Butler Trade...
RELATED STORY
NBA News Round-Up, Sep. 27: T-Wolves Asked for Ben...
RELATED STORY
Jimmy Butler vs Klay Thompson: Who's the best two-way...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: 3...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards:...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
The Warriors have broken the NBA
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us