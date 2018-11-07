NBA 2018-19, Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 Talking Points

Kaushik Turlapaty
07 Nov 2018, 18:32 IST

Kevin Durant

Final Score: Warriors defeat Timberwolves, 116-99

The Golden State Warriors had just beaten the New Orleans Pelicans two nights earlier, on the back of a strong performance from Kevin Durant, and were up against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. A win in this game would extend their winning-streak to seven.

The first-half was very competitive, and the Warriors entered the half-time with a 3-point lead. The visitors came back strongly in the third quarter and were leading by 4 points after the end of three quarters. However, the Warriors dominated the T-Wolves for the entire fourth quarter and won it 33-12.

For the Timberwolves, Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler combined for 43 points on 19-of-46 shooting, with a field-goal percentage of just above 41 percent. In this article, we take a look at few talking points from the game.

#3 Draymond Green's strong performance

Draymond Green is the leader of the team and is known for his all-round ability to impact the game. He started the season well and is making his presence known on both ends, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

Against the Timberwolves, Green scored 9 points to go along with 9 rebounds and 11 assists. He has been really vigilant while passing the ball early in the season, and is dishing out a lot of dimes every game.

His highlight of the night came when he threw a lob to Damian Jones in the first quarter, with 5:43 remaining, who slammed it down. Green also had a steal and 3 blocks in this game and was +24 on the night.

