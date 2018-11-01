NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: 4 Talking points

Golden State Warriors cruised to victory. Credit: Sky Sports

Final Score: Warriors defeat Pelicans, 131-121

After blowing out the Chicago Bulls on the road, two nights before, the Golden State Warriors hosted Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena. The Warriors were on a five-game winning streak and were looking to extend it to six.

Davis is returning after missing two games with an elbow injury and the Warriors entered the game as favorites, just like they do against every other team in the league. Although the game was close at the half-time, Curry came out much stronger in the third quarter and the Warriors held off the Pelicans, 131-121.

Let us take a look at a few talking points from this highly anticipated game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

#4 Jonas Jerebko stuffs the stat sheet

Jonas Jerebko continues to get better for the Warriors

It is an understatement if I say Jonas Jerebko is killing it currently for the Warriors. He has been brilliant in the first two weeks of the regular season and is seeing extended minutes of action because he is that good.

In the game against the Jazz, early in the season, we saw him have a game-winning tip-in to break the hearts of Jazz fans. In the blowout game against the Phoenix Suns, he posted 13 points and showed glimpses of what he can do. Today, he delivered once again and stuffed the stat sheet as he made his presence known in every department.

In the first quarter, with 4:45 remaining, Jerebko knocked down a three-pointer to give the Warriors, a 2-point lead. With less than four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Jerebko's pass to Curry was deflected and resulted in a turnover but he was quick enough to get back on the defensive end and swatted a layup attempt by Moore.

In the fourth quarter, he entertained the crowd with a behind-the-back pass to Kevin Durant who threw it down. Jerebko finished the game with 10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block.

