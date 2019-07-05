×
NBA 2019-20: 3 Reasons why New Orleans Pelicans will make the playoffs next season

Nathan Paul
05 Jul 2019, 07:00 IST

The era of Zion begins soon in New Orleans
The era of Zion begins soon in New Orleans

In recent years, the New Orleans Pelicans were defined by the presence of All-Star Anthony Davis. They were not seen as a powerhouse in the West and their playoff appearances of late show us why. Since 2010, the Pelicans have made the playoffs only 3 times and advanced to the second round only once out of these 3 times.

The franchise made headlines throughout last season as Davis requested a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the two teams did not come to an agreement. As the 2019 off-season began, they finally agreed to a deal which gave the Pelicans a fresh new look, filled with budding young stars to go into the next season.

With this new core along with their #1 draft pick in Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are thrust back into a position to fight for a playoff spot. Here are three reasons they will make the playoffs in the upcoming season

#1 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is the most hyped talent since LeBron James for a reason
Zion Williamson is the most hyped talent since LeBron James for a reason

What many people don't realize about Zion is that he is a once in a generation kind of player. There hasn't been this much hype surrounding a young player since LeBron James, and rightly so.

Zion is already NBA ready. He has had the body of an NBA player since he gained popularity in high school for his athletic dunks. Zion has the strength to battle with the best forwards in the league and the speed and athleticism to keep up with the guards in the league. He is yet to develop a lethal jump shot and consistency from the free-throw line. But the tools he has coming into his rookie season are tremendous.

With the departure of Anthony Davis, the Pelicans' frontcourt belongs to Zion, where he will continue to grow and better his game. As of now, the sky is the limit for Zion and we can expect to see him take huge strides while leading the Pelicans in the 2019-20 season.

