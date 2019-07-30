NBA 2019-20: 5 Bloated contracts offered during free agency this offseason

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Kristaps Porzingis

If you thought the past couple of NBA offseasons were happening, the events of this free agency window seem to have trumped all the events of 2017 (the Kyrie trade, the Wiggins signing, the Chris Paul and Paul George trades among others) or 2018 (the Summer of LeBron, the Kawhi trade, Durant's last short-term contract with the Warriors, the Boogie Cousins blooper).

The thrifty spending from the offseason of 2016 (when cap space ballooned for every team in the league at the same time prompting some ill-advised expenditure) seems to be a one-time aberration, as a number of playoff teams have made sensible changes to their roster without weakening themselves significantly. The moves made by the Rockets and the Warriors are worth as much praise as those made by the Nets or the Clippers, who are the clear winners of this summer's action.

Despite that, one can always find supply chain inefficiencies in any system, and there have been mistakes made across the league. We attempt to grade some of the most obvious ones in the article below:

#5 Bojan Bogdanovic - 4 years, $73 million

Bojan Bogdanovic

Call me crazy, but Bojan Bogdanovic's contract is going to be traded at least once over the next 4 years, if not more. Spot-up shooters typically have long careers, but given the current economics of the free agency market, a swingman who can do little to slow the likes of Kawhi, LeBron or Paul George in the playoffs should not be making $18 million in the playoffs.

Bogdanovic really is a good player, and he is a quality starter. But he would have been a better fit on a team with an offensively dominant big man, and Rudy Gobert is not going to be that guy for the Jazz in the near or far future. It remains to be seen whether he is able to play as a stretch 4 defensively, as the loss of Jae Crowder will hurt the Jazz more on the defensive end than on the other side of court.

