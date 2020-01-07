NBA 2019-20: Rookie of the Year Power Rankings Week 12

Tristan Elliott

Ja Morant has been the front runner for much of the season

We are quickly approaching the midway point of the 2019-20 NBA season, and the race to be named Rookie of the Year is heating up. A number of individuals have impressed over the first few months of the season, while Zion Williamson could soon find himself in the mix. The Duke product was selected with the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans but has yet to make his debut after suffering a knee injury in the weeks leading up to the season.

The 19-year-old is believed to be on course to return at some point later this month, and with more than half the season left to play - a series of standout performances would elevate him into contention to be named best rookie. Nevertheless, with Williamson still out of action, here we will look at the five rookies that have made the biggest impression so far as we enter Week 12 of the 2019-20 NBA season.

#5 RJ Barrett - New York Knicks

R.J. Barrett's performances have improved over the past few weeks

RJ Barrett faded badly throughout much of November and the early weeks of December following an impressive start to the season, although the Toronto native has looked sharp over the past few weeks to re-emerge in the race. After contributing a joint 17 points against the struggling Suns and Trail Blazers, Barrett enjoyed arguably his best performance in the NBA to date as he dropped 24 points in 37 minutes against the Clippers.

Barrett connected with 7 of his 11 attempts from the field, and the 19-year-old also recorded 6 rebounds in an excellent individual display. Over 35 appearances, Barrett is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game- and the former Duke man could continue to climb the rankings in the coming weeks.

