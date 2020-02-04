NBA 2019-20: Rookie of the Year Power Rankings Week 16

Ja Morant is among the rookies in contention to be named 2020 Rookie of the Year

We are now more than four months into the 2019-20 NBA season, and there is plenty going on around the league ahead of All-Star Weekend. While 24 of the NBA's best players were rewarded for their performances with a callup to the prestigious All-Star Game - the race for the end of the season awards remains in full swing.

While the battle to be named Most Valuable Player continues to get the most attention, several of the NBA's best young players are also vying to be named 2020 Rookie of the Year. Zion Williamson's recent return to fitness has provided further intrigue, and here we will take a look at the ROY Power Rankings as we head into Week 16 of the 2019-20 season.

#5 Darius Garland - Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland has been among Cleveland's best performers so far this season

Darius Garland was selected fifth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2019 draft, and while he hasn't received too much attention due to his team's ongoing struggles - Garland has been among the most consistent rookies in the league so far this season.

While the Cavs lost their past three games to slip to a 13-38 record, Garland performed well, most notably scoring 16 points and dishing out eight dimes against the Raptors. The 20-year-old also posted 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting against the Knicks and managed 15 points in 32 minutes during Cleveland's defeat to the Warriors.

Garland has yet to miss a game this season, and the point guard is averaging 12.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 50 appearances. Nevertheless, while Garland looks to be a significant part of the Cavaliers' future, his shot still needs some work (39.4 FG percent).

