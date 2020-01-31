NBA 2019-20: Top 5 individual performances from last night (30th January 2020)

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

We had an interesting night in the NBA yesterday, as we saw teams such as the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings winning important matches for their respective positions on the league table. More than one player impressed last night, and this article is going to analyze the top 5 players that stood out among their peers, with their performances.

#5 Bradley Beal

After he was snubbed once again from the list of All-Star players, Bradley Beal had a point to prove against the Charlotte Hornets this Thursday. The Washington Wizards' shooting guard finished the match with 34 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds. Even though he did not achieve a double-double or a triple-double, his performance was nevertheless impressive, as he led Washington to an important win at home, against the Charlotte Hornets.

His stats from this match are even more impressive if we take into consideration the fact that he scored 34 points on only 16 shot attempts. Beal was extremely aggressive on the offensive end of the floor the entire match, and even his defensive play looked better compared to his past performances from this season.

#4 Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz lost a close match against the Denver Nuggets on the road last night, but for Jordan Clarkson it was not really a bad outing. The recent addition that Utah made to their team had one of the best performances of his career, as he ended the match with 37 points. He was the main reason why Utah managed to be competitive in this clash, as the rest of the team was ice cold on the offensive floor, in this one.

Utah scored 30 points in the 4th quarter, and Clarkson scored 24 of them. While it is hard to expect him to play like this every night, Clarkson made a statement with this performance and proved that he can be an important player in a playoff team.

