NBA 2019-20: Top 5 individual performances from last night (31st January 2020)

We definitely had a great slot of games this Friday in the NBA, as the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks were all in in action. We saw a round full of historical and impressive performances, as well as an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center. At the end of the night, 5 stars stood out among their peers last night, and this article looks to analyse them.

#5 Zion Williamson

In one of the most exciting clashes of this round, we saw Zion Williamson having his best match in the NBA so far, when he helped the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Memphis Grizzlies, and subsequently defeat his "Rookie of the Year" rival Ja Morant.

Zion finished the match with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists and he was an important piece of the puzzle for the Pelicans both on offense and on defense.

One thing that stood out in Zion's game on the night is how unique he is compared to other NBA players. He can dominate in the paint because of his size, but at the same time he is incredibly fast and agile for a player of his size.

Credit is due for the Pelicans's coach as well for his performance here, as he made sure that whenever Zion was on the court, the Pelicans's line-up was helping him dominate in the paint, creating for him a lot of space to get around. Brandon Ingram, for example, did not focus that much on his own scoring last night, instead he used his time to make space for Zion.

This is most likely Zion's first out of many performances when he is the best player on the court, and we can only be excited for the things that the former Duke star will offer to basketball fans in the NBA.

