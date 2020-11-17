The Milwaukee Bucks led the entire NBA with a 56-17 regular-season record last year. However, the team could not match that level in the NBA Playoffs, and they fell in the second round playing against Miami Heat.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly leaving the team, a couple of key trades for Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanović might be the key to keeping The Greek Freak on the Bucks' roster.

NBA 2020-21: Predicting Milwaukee Bucks starting 5 with the addition of Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanović

After promising to deliver Giannis a reshaped supporting cast prior to his extension decision, the Bucks make moves for Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/IPqCbVYPqY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

The current off-season has seen the Milwaukee Bucks threatened by the possibility of reigning two-time NBA MVP and NBA DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo's likely departure, but Milwaukee's front office has done a good job of trying to surround Giannis with more talent.

The Bucks acquired Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski. The Milwaukee Bucks sent Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, and three first-round picks of the NBA Draft to New Orleans.

In the deal for Bogdanović, the Milwaukee Bucks also received Justin James while giving up Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova, and D.J. Wilson.

Bogdanović got traded in a sign-and-trade process.

With these moves, Milwaukee now has a revamped roster, there are higher chances that Giannis will sign the five-year supermax contract, that will be soon on his table.

While giving up some key players, in terms of the team's chemistry, the Milwaukee Bucks have still received tremendous talent.

Let us take a look at the Milwaukee Bucks likely starting five for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday

Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans

Jrue Holiday is known for being a great two-way player in the league and one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders, which is why the Milwaukee Bucks onboarded him.

For the Bucks, they were able to acquire Jrue Holiday without costing themselves any of their key core players. Three firsts and two pick swaps isn’t an immense price to pay with @Giannis_An34’s decision looming on signing his extension. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

He is experienced, as he will be playing into his 12th NBA season, after spending four years with the Philadelphia 76ers and then arriving in New Orleans back in 2013.

Holiday is a solid defender and a great offence-tool, as he knows how to play the ball and also control the offense, he might be just what the Milwaukee Bucks need.

Last year, he averaged 19 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game and was second on his team in Defensive Win Shares.

Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanović

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

Bogdan Bogdanović has will play his 98/209 NBA game. He has averaged well, over 25 minutes per night and has a 14 PPG scorer during his career. With the Milwaukee Bucks, he can elevate his game to another level.

Last year, Bogdanovic started the last 28 games of the season for the Kings, averaging 16 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 37% from three on 7.6 attempts per game.

He is a great shooter but also can handle the ball, as he averages close to four assists per game in his career. Bogdanovic is a skilled perimeter player, as he can score from catch-and-shoot sets and also can find his way through screens and still be effective.

The Milwaukee Bucks have found a solid player.