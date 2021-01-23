NBA 2020-21: Ranking the 5 best duos so far this season

There is heavy competition in the NBA this season amidst new teams on the horizon ready to make big splashes in the playoffs. The LA Lakers' top duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has their work cut out for them this campaign with high-flying duos in hot pursuit of their title.

The LA Lakers' cross-town rivals Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have their eyes set on righting the wrong from the 2020 postseason. The Clippers duo made a mockery out of the Lakers in the season opener, and going by their performance so far, they will do much better in the playoffs this time around.

NBA 2020-21: Ranking the the best duos so far this season

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been dazzling to open their campaign and are battling with Tatum and Brown for who gets to sit atop the Eastern Conference. A new powerhouse is emerging in the West, with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert putting on a beautiful display of winning basketball.

On this note, let's take a look at the best duos in the league so far this season.

#1 LeBron James & Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

James: PPG 24.4 RPG 7.8 APG 7.6 BPG 0.4 SPG 0.8

Davis: PPG 21.1 RPG 9.0 APG 3.6 BPG 1.9 SPG 1.2

Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers stand attended for the national anthem before the NBA preseason game against the Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers duo reigns supreme in the early days as they continue to play the game at an elite level. The secret behind their success is the camaraderie between their top duo. AD has been vocal about his feelings for King James and does not shy away from telling the world that he looks up to him. That kind of understanding between superstars is rarely seen in the modern-day NBA.

On the floor, LeBron James continues to do what he does best — making everyone around him better. James is running the offense like clockwork, making the right plays, and even taking over the game when the situation demands it.

Anthony Davis is the key man on the defensive end and continues to protect the rim with authority. Together their stock in the game has only trended upwards as they remain the team to beat this season. LA has demonstrated exemplary basketball one expects from the defending champs.

#2 Kawhi Leonard & Paul George (LA Clippers)

Leonard: PPG 24.9 RPG 4.9 APG 5.8 BPG 0.6 SPG 2.1

George: PPG 24.4 RPG 6.2 APG 5.6 BPG 0.6 SPG 1.2

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers warm up before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers

Coming in at number two is the dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Despite their woes in the 2020 playoffs, the duo has not lost faith in what they can achieve together, coming out with a sense of urgency in this campaign. The LA Clippers made some moves in the offseason and have found players better suited alongside their top duo, and the new unit is taking the league by storm this season.

Paul George faced lots of heat at the start of the season and has since silenced his critics by posting some monster performances in game-winning scenarios for his side. Kawhi Leonard had a slow start to his season but has picked up steam and is now matching his regular-season averages. Leonard has proven that he can elevate his team into a title contender and will aim to join LeBron James in the elite club of players to have won the NBA championship with three different teams.

As things stand now, the LA Clippers look like the prime competition that the Lakers will have to go through in the postseason.