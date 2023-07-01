NBA 2K24 rookie ratings: All Round 1 overall predictions featuring Wembanyama and more

Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller have been the top-two round 1 picks in the recent NBA draft, and NBA 2K24 will see their rivalry taking flight in a new direction.

While a few of the rookies are already present in the NBA 2K23 MyTeam mode, their full implementation will only take place about a couple of months later when the new game comes out. There are no doubts about the promising youngsters and which teams they will represent in September 2023. The more intriguing factor will be the ratings for these rookies.

The latest draft class is no ordinary lot, with Wembanyama being addressed as a generational prospect. But the Frenchman isn’t the only one who warrants the attention. From good guards to lethal forwards, this draft class has it all. Let’s look at what kind of ratings the new set of rookies could obtain in NBA 2K24.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Complete list of rookie rating predictions for NBA 2K24

There’s no doubt about the fact that Wembanyama is going to be the highest-rated rookie in NBA 2K24. In a previous interview, Ronnie 2K was open about how much he appreciates the Frenchman and his talent. There’s a high chance for Wemby to beat the record set by Zion Williamson, whose 81 overall was the highest rookie rating back then.

San Antonio Spurs — F/C Victor Wembanyama - 82

Charlotte Hornets — F Brandon Miller - 78

Portland Trail Blazers — G Scoot Henderson - 79

Houston Rockets — G Amen Thompson - 78

Detroit Pistons — G Ausar Thompson - 78

Orlando Magic — G Anthony Black - 77

Indiana Pacers — F Bilal Coulibaly - 76

Washington Wizards — F Jarace Walker - 77

Utah Jazz — F Taylor Hendricks - 76

Dallas Mavericks — G Cason Wallace - 75

Orlando Magic — G Jett Howard - 75

Oklahoma City Thunder — C Dereck Lively II - 75

Toronto Raptors — G Gradey Dick - 75

New Orleans Pelicans — G Jordan Hawkins - 75

Atlanta Hawks — G Kobe Bufkin - 74

Utah Jazz — G Keyonte George - 74

Los Angeles Lakers — G Jalen Hood-Schifino - 74

Miami Heat — F Jaime Jaquez Jr. - 73

Golden State Warriors — G Brandin Podziemski - 73

Houston Rockets — F Cam Whitmore - 74

Brooklyn Nets — F Noah Clowney - 73

Brooklyn Nets — G Dariq Whitehead - 73

Portland Trail Blazers — F Kris Murray - 73

Sacramento Kings — F Olivier-Maxence Prosper - 73

Memphis Grizzlies — G Marcus Sasser - 72

Indiana Pacers — F Ben Sheppard - 72

Charlotte Hornets — G Nick Smith Jr. - 72

Utah Jazz — F Brice Sensabaugh - 72

Indiana Pacers — F Julian Strawther - 72

Los Angeles Clippers — F Kobe Brown – 71

In all probability, Wembanyama’s starting overall in NBA 2K24 could be higher than what’s stated here. He might be a leap above the rest, but Miller and Henderson will be worth watching. The community has been divided, with Charlotte Hornets choosing Miller, as many feel Henderson to be the better of the two.

They’re followed closely by the Thompson twins, Dick and Frenchman Coulibaly. Down the list, Cam Whitmore is certainly an interesting name. His low pick resulted from his injury record, as many mock drafts had predicted him going at a higher pick.

Readers are advised to remember that these are speculations and not official NBA 2K24 numbers revealed by 2K Sports. The Official overall ratings for all players, including the rookies, will likely be declared following the first trailer.

Poll : 0 votes