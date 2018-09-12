Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA 2K19: Best Small Forward Builds

Joseph Catalano
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.91K   //    12 Sep 2018, 09:14 IST

Now to begin our third instalment of the best builds in the newly released segment of the NBA 2K dynasty. You can find our suggestion for the best point guard archetypes in the link here, along with the best shooting guards to build here. We now bring you the next position on the list, Small Forward.

2018 NBA Summer League - Las Vegas - Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers
2018 NBA Summer League - Las Vegas - Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers

With Small Forwards leading the way with some of the best players in the NBA at the present time with the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant leading the pack, it isn't hard to see why people would choose to rock the position themselves to dominate in MyCareer.

3. Slashing Sharpshooter

Player Creation: Height - 6'6, Weight - 180 Pounds, Wingspan - 79 inches

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

With this build your job on the court revolves around one thing, putting the ball in the basket. The slashing sharpshooting will be able to finish both at the ring and as well as behind the 3pt line unlocking 21 3pt upgrades, 22 mid range and 17 layup attribute upgrade truly making your pro a threat from anywhere.

The extended wingspan allows you to defend well and contest shots as you please, making up for the slightly slower paced build compared to others. You'll be allowed a decent standing dunk and good rebounds to get plenty second-chance points and to start fast breaks off the glass with ease.

1 / 3 NEXT
Joseph Catalano
CONTRIBUTOR
