NBA 2K22: All answers for 2KTV Episode 9 that can earn you up to 2000 VC 

NBA 2K22 offers gamers a range of ways to earn the most important in-game currency i.e., Virtual Currency (VC). The most recent season 2 update and the current ongoing Halloween events have added a range of other events that can be accessed to earn extra rewards in the MyTeam mode. However, the easiest way to earn some extra VC in NBA 2K22 is still answering the 2KTV quiz questions correctly.

Recently, episode 9 of NBA 2KTV’s quiz show was released. As of this week, there are no cosmetic-related rewards. However, gamers can still earn an extra 2200 VC by simply answering a total of 20 questions correctly. In this article, we look at the answer sheet and everything else you need to know about NBA 2KTV’s episode 9.

NBA @NBA The final 4 from @NBA2K 's celebration of #NBA75 top all-time players based on their overall ratings in #NBA2K22 . Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson come out on top. Who is your #1 in NBA 2K? The final 4 from @NBA2K's celebration of #NBA75 top all-time players based on their overall ratings in #NBA2K22. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson come out on top. Who is your #1 in NBA 2K? https://t.co/FBOf6HFLiJ

NBA 2K22 2KTV Episode 9 answer sheet: Earn 2200 by answering 20 questions

Last week’s NBA 2KTV episode gave gamers a glimpse into the processes that went behind the creation of the game. NBA 2K22 has already been recognized as one of the best-ever games of the series due to a vast transformation across game modes and mechanisms. However, some of the overall progress still requires gamers to constantly grind VC in order to acquire new player packs, skills, badges and other accessories from the in-game store.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22

This week, NBA 2KTV’s episode 9 has a total of 20 questions, with various YouTubers and gamers already having figured out all the answers. The following list was compiled by YouTuber Soopa Mario:

Wilt Chamberlain Wilt Chamberlain Vince Carter Knicks 78 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1962 LeBron James 100 Julius Randle 7 Robert Parish A.C. Green 1 LeBron James Donovan Mitchell 17 1979 Karl Malone Any answer is correct

NBA @NBA



Coming in at 98:

Dirk Nowitzki

Hakeem Olajuwon

Kevin Garnett @NBA2K 's celebration of #NBA75 continues as they roll out the top all-time players based on their overall ratings in #NBA2K22 . Today moves up to 98 overall ratings. Who hasn't been rated yet that you want to see?Coming in at 98:Dirk NowitzkiHakeem OlajuwonKevin Garnett .@NBA2K's celebration of #NBA75 continues as they roll out the top all-time players based on their overall ratings in #NBA2K22. Today moves up to 98 overall ratings. Who hasn't been rated yet that you want to see?Coming in at 98:Dirk NowitzkiHakeem OlajuwonKevin Garnett https://t.co/0FaraN9poI

Hence, gamers simply have to answer the questions correctly and the reward will be added to their inbox. NBA 2KTV’s quiz shows are the easiest way to earn VC, especially because the challenges are accessible via the game’s loading screen. Each of the above questions have varying amounts of VC as rewards, with 2KTV episodes regularly adding other cosmetics as rewards as well.

