NBA 2K22: Everything that you need to know about the latest September 26th locker codes and Signature Style Packs

NBA 2K22 added seven new signature style cards as part of the Signature Series pack featuring diamond versions of NBA legends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade alongside ruby and amethyst versions of some elite current NBA stars.

In addition to the new pack, NBA 2K also released a new locker code earlier today which comes with a free signature series pick and multiple other rewards. Currently, a total of three locker codes are active in the game, with a similar Primetime Pack-related locker code expiring recently. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the latest September 26th locker codes and the Signature Style Packs.

NBA 2K22 releases Signature Style cards and new locker codes

The following six signature cards have become the first signature cards to be released in NBA 2K22. Apart from the obvious choices in the form of James and a 93-rated diamond Dwyane Wade, the pack gives players a chance to collect some other high-profile cards as well:

Diamond 93 OVR Dwyane Wade (SG/SF)

Diamond 92 OVR LeBron James (SF/PF)

Amethyst 91 OVR Blake Griffin (PF/C)

Amethyst 90 OVR Karl-Anthony Towns (C)

Ruby 89 OVR Rudy Gobert (C)

Ruby 88 OVR Terrence Ross (SG/SF)

Apart from the above cards, the pack also offers a seventh autographed card that NBA 2K22 did not reveal. Players need to unlock the above cards in order to get the seventh one. Once players have acquired all 7, they will also receive a Diamond 94 OVR Larry Bird (PF/SF). Apart from opening the booster pack, players might find it easier to acquire the autographed cards by bidding at the Auction house.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM LeBron x2 👑👑



Pick up his new 💎 Card and his Signed 💎 Card with an extra HoF Badge now. LeBron x2 👑👑



Pick up his new 💎 Card and his Signed 💎 Card with an extra HoF Badge now. https://t.co/25xDgHuv8z

The individual packs cost 11,250 VC/15,750 MT, with a 10-pack going for 101,250 VC and a 20-pack going for exactly 202,250 VC. Hence, players who don’t wish to spend large amounts of in-game currency or real money can choose to try their luck at the Auction house.

Finally, NBA 2K22 also added the following locker codes. Players can simply enter the code to obtain the rewards:

MyTEAM-SIGNATURE-SERIES-CARDS

· Signature Series Pack

· Gold Converse Shoe Pack or 2 tokens

EQUINOX-DIAMONDS

· Diamond Shoe Base, Diamond Shoe Boost, or Diamond Contract

Hence, players can simply enter the codes above to receive the mentioned rewards.

