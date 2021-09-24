NBA 2K22 MyCareer College Boosts: Everything you need to know

One of the explicit aims of NBA 2K22 was to bring a sense of increased realism to the overall 2K experience. NBA 2K22 has done that in multiple ways, adding a range of new features, quests and activities to the MyCareer mode.

This year, NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode gives players a total of three ways of starting their virtual careers. Players can join the G League like Jonathan Kuminga did, play in the NCAA like most real-life NBA stars do, or simply declare for the NBA draft. The latter was a career-path taken by legends such as LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

In this article, we look at the overall college boosts that joining an NCAA college results in, with respect to custom player statistics.

NBA 2K22: Everything you need to know about College Boosts in the MyCareer mode

College boosts effectively show the extent of the effect playing and training for a particular NCAA organization can have on player statistics.

Taking the G League route results in a 5% MyPoints accelerator in addition to allowing gamers to let their players gain experience by playing against a higher level of opponents with respect to NCAA. However, college boosts result in a direct increase in specific player statistics.

Players can simply join the single-elimination tournament, which is NBA 2K22’s version of the March Madness, and earn additional badge points by winning the NCAA championship. Currently, the following ten college boosts along with the specific increase are part of NBA 2K22:

College Attribute Boosts List

Florida Gators

+1 to Shooting, Playmaking, Defense, and Finishing

UCLA Bruins

+2 to Finishing and Shooting

Villanova Wildcats

+4 to Shooting

Oklahoma Sooners

+2 to Shooting, and +1 to Playmaking and Defense

Michigan State Spartans

+4 to Playmaking

Gonzaga Bulldogs

+3 to Finishing and +1 to Playmaking

Syracuse Orange

+3 to Playmaking and +1 to Shooting

Connecticut Huskies

+2 to Finishing and +2 to Defense

Texas Tech Red Raiders

+4 to Defense

West Virginia Mountaineers

+3 to Defense and +1 to Finishing

Hence, while joining the G League gives players a permanent MyPoints accelerator, the above college boosts result in a direct increase in player statistics.

The third way in which NBA 2K22 gamers can start their MyCareer game mode is by declaring for the NBA draft. This will not allow them to gain the stat increases and points accelerators available by choosing the above two options. However, players will be able to join the NBA at a younger age.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

It must also be noted that joining the NCAA can then be followed up by a G League contract. However, players cannot join the NCAA if they accept a G League contract in the beginning of their career in the MyCareer mode.

