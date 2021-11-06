NBA 2K22 to introduce NBA’s first and only South-Korean in MyTeam mode

According to multiple reports, NBA 2K22 is set to add the NBA’s only South Korean player till date, Ha Seung-jin, to its MyTeam mode via an update later today, ie. Friday. Ha Seung-jin is a former basketballer and current YouTuber who played in the NBA for 2 seasons. At 7 ft 3’, he was one of the tallest players in the 2004 NBA draft and was picked in the second round (46th overall) by the Portland Trail Blazers.

The news initially broke due to a Korean article by Gamemeca, which was later shared by YouTuber DBG on Twitter. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the news.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Ha Seung-Jin is making his MyTEAM debut tomorrow 🇰🇷 Ha Seung-Jin is making his MyTEAM debut tomorrow 🇰🇷 https://t.co/m0UX0jj4yV

Former NBA player Ha Seung-jin to become first South-Korean to be added in NBA 2K22

Ha Seung-jin’s manager who also helps run his YouTube channel, confirmed in an interview that the player is set to make his debut in NBA 2K22’s MyTeam mode. The news initially broke after a screenshot of an email in Korean was accessed by Gamemeca, leading to CengNews communicating with the player’s team, which confirmed his entry to the game via the following statement:

“On November 6th (Korean time), a new card pack will be distributed.”

DBG @DBGyt_ This is what it says. Just need to know if whether or not the website is legit This is what it says. Just need to know if whether or not the website is legit https://t.co/ujupMicUwd

NBA 2K22 gamers will be well aware that the game releases new featured packs every Friday. The Alter-Ego pack, which includes a masked featured version of Kevin Durant, was released last week. This week, player packs are therefore confirmed to include Ha Seung-jin as well.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22

Last night, the official NBA 2K22 MyTeam Twitter account posted a tweet confirming that he will be 89-rated in the game. The former Korean International played for the Yonsei University in South Korea before a brief spell with the Portland Reign of the ABA. HA Seung-jin then registered for the 2004 NBA draft, where he was picked by the Trail Blazers with the 46th overall pick.

The center featured in a grand total of 46 NBA matches in two seasons for the Trail Blazers, starting just 4 of them. He averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds during this time and went on to play in the NBA D and G Leagues before returning to South Korea. Nowadays, he is a gamer/YouTuber who also plays NBA 2K22, amongst other games.

