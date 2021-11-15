NBA 2K22 Limited Edition II Pack: Shawn Marion and Arvydas Sabonis join Jason Kidd and PG13 in latest MyCareer pack

NBA 2K22 has added a new Limited Edition pack with multiple elite pink diamond cards being available for a limited period of time. The pack was added on Saturday and has released three different 24-hour drops in recent days. Initially, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and NBA legend Shawn Kemp received 95-rated cards that are no longer available.

The second pack included a glitched version of the LA Clippers’ Paul George who has also been in top form recently. Additionally, the likes of Jason Kidd and Kevin McHale were also included in the same 24-hour drop. The Limited Edition pack has now received a final 24-hour drop that includes the likes of Shawn Marion and Arvydas Sabonis.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Pink Diamond Shawn Marion & Arvydas Sabonis are live in Limited Edition II Packs 🔥



Both players are available for only 24 hours ‼️ Pink Diamond Shawn Marion & Arvydas Sabonis are live in Limited Edition II Packs 🔥Both players are available for only 24 hours ‼️ https://t.co/mhMBMAVLKb

NBA 2K22 Limited Edition II Pack: Everything you need to know

The latest 24-hour drop has resulted in the addition of a total of 7 95-rated pink diamonds in the last 72 hours on NBA 2K22. Individual packs, as always, are available for 10,500 MT or 7,500 VC with no combo packs with reduced prices available with respect to the Limited Edition II pack.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Our last two Limited Edition II Pink Diamonds are releasing today at 8am PT 👀 Our last two Limited Edition II Pink Diamonds are releasing today at 8am PT 👀 https://t.co/6QoEP3B5kJ

Regardless, following some big individual performances in recent NBA games by the likes of Jayson Tatum and Paul George, both received featured cards with 95 overalls as part of the three 24-hour drops. All seven of pink diamonds have been rated 95 with Shawn Kemp joining Tatum in the first 24-hour drop.

Since then, two further drops have also been added, giving gamers a chance to acquire a range of NBA legends and glitched cards for only 72 hours. The second drop included the likes of Jason Kidd and Paul George along with a white diamond version of Kevin McHale also being added. Former player Arvydas Sabonis, whose son Domantas is currently playing in the NBA, has also been added as part of the third and final 24-hour drop.

On November 12th, the official NBA 2K22 Twitter account posted the above trailer for the launch of the Limited Edition pack. The pack will only be available in-game for a period of 24 hours, with further Limited Edition [packs expected to be released in the coming time.

