NBA 2K22 Music Trivia answers: Everything you need to know about the "The Music Scene: Marvin’s Room" quest

NBA 2K22’s all new City is a refreshing addition to the NBA 2K series, with previous editions of the game having an extreme dearth of quests and places to explore as far as the City was concerned.

NBA 2K22 has a Quests tab under Personal Brand which allows players to keep track of the challenges and their progress. Gamers who have already bought the game might have noticed the “The Music Scene: Marvin’s Room” challenge. The following article deals with everything you need to know about the specific NBA 2K22 quest.

NBA 2K22 Music Trivia: Everything you need to know

The “The Music Scene: Marvin’s Room” challenge in NBA 2K22 takes players to Eric’s Vinyl shop, where an NPC called Marvin asks users seven sets of three questions related to rap and pop culture. Answering all the questions correctly will give users a reward of +1000 MVP points and +25 Music. Answers to all the questions in the music trivia can be seen below:

Question Set 1

1: What is the title of NAS’s 1994 debut album?

Illmatic.

2: While best known as one of the greatest MCs of all time, Q-tip from A Tribe Quest was also featured on what 1990 dance track?

“Groove is in the Heart” by Deee-Lite.

3: Which artist dropped two albums in 1998, both of which debuted at number one on the Billboard charts?

DMX.

Question Set 2

1: Rapper and mogul Jay-Z began which record label in 1995?

Rock-a-Fella.

2: Which artist became the first rapper to receive Kennedy Center Honors?

LL Cool J.

3: Snoop Dogg’s song “Lodi Dodi” was a cover of “La-Di-Da-Di, originally performed by which MC?

Slick Rick.

Question Set 3

1: Rapper Ludacris stars in which film franchise?

The Fast and the Furious.

2: Which Rapper was named after an 18th Century Peruvian Revolutionary?

Tupac Shakur.

3: Which rapper’s dog “Daddy” was featured on Cesar Milan’s show “The Dog Whisperer”?

Redman.

Question Set 4

1: Which group included the members Eric Wright, O’Shea Jackson, and Andre Young?

N.W.A.

2: Who won the first Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 1989?

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

3: RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan sampled what cartoon theme on Enter the Wu-Tang?

Underdog.

Question Set 5

1: Which Rap Artist was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer prize for music?

Kendrick Lamar.

2: Who was the first Rap Artist to take home a Grammy for Album of the Year?

Lauryn Hill.

3: Which was the first rap group to win an Oscar for Best Original Song?

Three 6 Mafia.

Question Set 6

1: Chance the Rapper is known for wearing a hat adorned with which number?

Three.

2: Which rap classic begins with the line, “Bass, how low can you go?”

“Bring the Noise” by Public Enemy.

3: Which golden age hip-hop duo was responsible for the albums Paid in Full, Follow the Leader, Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em and Don’t Sweat the Technique?

Eric B. and Rakim.

Question Set 7

1: Which artist received recognition for their role in the semi-autobiographical film “8 Mile”?

Eminem.

2: Which artist keeps a Nictionary of words they’ve created?

Nicki Minaj.

3: Which Oscar-nominated actress won a Grammy for Best Solo Rap Performance in 1994?

Queen Latifah.

As can be seen, while some of the questions might be easy to answer for most people acquainted with basic pop culture, others require a more extensive knowledge of some popular pop icons. Regardless, answering the above questions correctly is all users need to do in order to complete the NBA 2K22 quest.

