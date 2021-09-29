NBA 2K22 MyCareer: How to get the Star Player Indicator?

NBA 2K22 has proven to be the most transformative game of the series in recent years. A range of new mechanisms, features, an all-new City and multiple new and easy ways to acquire in-game currency are just some of the features fans have appreciated.

Additionally, NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode has undergone a major transformation that has effectively converted the game into an all-encompassing RPG-like adventure. One of the new features that has been added is the star player indicator, which is effectively a star-shaped icon that shows up on the highest-rated player in the game.

Considering that NBA 2K22 only released the feature as part of the locker codes, a range of gamers have been left confused as to the procedure for claiming it. In this article, we look at whether it is currently possible to acquire the star player indicator for free.

How to get the star player indicator in NBA 2K22?

Unfortunately, the animation/feature has only been released as part of locker codes. NBA 2K22 regularly releases various locker codes that can be entered in-game to gain a range of free rewards.

On September 10th, NBA 2K22 was released worldwide, with an active locker code for next-generation users that allowed players to gain the star player indicator as one of the rewards.

For current-generation gamers, a similar locker code was released on September 17th that allowed players to acquire three Banners, a 30-minute 2XP Coin, a Electric Perfect Green Release Animation and the Star Player Indicator.

Unfortunately, both codes have expired since then, which means that there is no way to acquire the star player indicator at the time of writing this article.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

However, gamers need not fret as NBA 2K22 has released locker codes on a regular basis and it is only a matter of time before one that includes the star player indicator as a reward will be added.

At the time of writing this article, there were four locker codes that were active in NBA 2K22, with one related to the recently released signature series pack, and two related to the new Prime Time 3 pack that has resulted in featured versions of all three of Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh being introduced in NBA 2K22.

Also Read

Hence, while the star player indicator cannot be acquired as of now, players should keep an eye out on the official Instagram and Twitter accounts of NBA 2K.

The Twitter account in particular posts regular updates about upcoming and current locker codes that exist in NBA 2K22. Further updates can be expected on the matter in the coming time.

Edited by Rohit Mishra