NBA 2K22 MyTeam: How to acquire all 5 Starter Cards for free

NBA 2K22 represents a huge transformation compared to previous editions of the series, especially concerning the MyCareer and MyTeam game modes. A range of new features, game mechanics, animations, quests and other activities have been added to give the game a GTA-esque/Sims-like feel.

NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode allows gamers to start their management career with an Emerald player card in the form of a starter card with an overall of 80. NBA 2K22 has a total of 5 starter cards that players can choose from. However, there is also a rather straightforward method to acquire all five starter cards as well. The following article looks at all the steps that gamers need to follow in order to achieve all 5 Starter Cards in the MyTeam game mode.

NBA 2K22: How to acquire all five Starter Cards in MyTeam mode?

First and foremost, players might find it difficult to choose one of the 5 Starter Cards that NBA 2K22 MyTeam mode offers. Each of these Evolution cards has an overall of 80 and can be upgraded to Sapphire versions with 85 overalls. Players can also upgrade the Sapphire versions to Ruby versions of the evolution cards with overalls of 88.

The following 5 Starter Cards are available in NBA 2K22:

Nikola Jokic

Jayson Tatum

Trae Young

Donovan Mitchell

Dion Williamson

Hence, once the emerald versions of one of the above cards is acquired by a gamer, the following steps can be followed to unlock the others:

Upgrade the card to a Sapphire version card by scoring 6 points with the player across games. Once the Starter Card has been upgraded to the Sapphire version, go to Player Evolution under the MyTeam main menu. Find the starter card and then choose a path of evolution. This will lead to a task list popping up that can be completed to evolve the Sapphire version of the card to a Ruby version, with an 88 overall. Once the particular starter card has been upgraded to its ruby version, a lifetime agenda will be completed in-game, which will allow you to choose one more Starter Card from the remaining four choices. The steps above can be repeated with the new Starter Card until you have acquired all 5.

Also Read

Jayson Tatum seems to be the most obvious choice for gamers among the 5 NBA 2K22 Starter Cards

Hence, the steps are straightforward enough and allow gamers to acquire five top-class players that can then be upgraded to 88 overalls. As the five Starter Cards have different strengths, players might find it difficult to choose just one. However, considering all five can be unlocked for free, the NBA 2K22 MyTeam mode allows gamers to build a top-class team quickly.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar