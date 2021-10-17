NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Michael Jordan makes a return to NBA 2K with Limited Edition card

NBA legend and one of the greatest players of all time, Michael Jordan recently made his return to the NBA 2K series. In recent weeks, NBA 2K22 has released a range of legendary featured cards. The Prime Time series saw to it that the legendary trio of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh are now all available for the game.

However, Michael Jordan had not seen a single featured card released in NBA 2K22 until now. However, that changed when the official Twitter account initially teased the return of Michael Jordan, who has previously been a part of various NBA 2K games. In this article, we look at the overall card attributes and everything else that you need to know about the Limited Edition card.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Michael Jordan Diamond card released as part of Limited Edition pack

A range of top legends have seen their pink diamond rated cards being released in recent weeks. The legends in question have all received ratings upgrades with respect to previous editions of their cards. Alongside the 95-rated Michael Jordan card, the likes of Ben Wallace, Joel Embiid and Gilbert Arenas also received similarly rated pink diamond cards that are available in the game for a limited period of time.

The Michael Jordan card, as expected, is stacked with 17 gold and six hall of fame badges and has the following ebst statistics: 92 Shot Mid, 92 Free Throw, 90 Shot Close, 95 for Vertical, Stamina, and Hustle, 92 Speed, 92 Acceleration, and 90 Defensive Consistency. Hence, Jordan is a well rounded player in NBA 2K22 although Ben Wallace’ defensive statistics also deserve a mention.

Wallace has received a 99 Defensive rating with a 95 Help Defense IQ, 95 Block, and 94 Interior Defense to make for a defensively elite card. As always, the limited edition packs sell for 15,000 VC and 21,000 MT with a 10-pack deluxe box also available for 135,000 VC with a 20-pack for exactly 300,000 VC.

Additionally, players can also simply head over to the Auction house and try to bid for the particular card that they want. However, gamers who do not want to spend any money can also try the above locker code, which might give them a limited edition pack. Overall, the following players are in the latest Limited Edition pack:

Joel Embiid - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - C

Ben Wallace - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - C/PF

Michael Jordan - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - SG/SF

Gilbert Arenas - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - PG/SG

Lamar Odom - Diamond (93 OVR) - PF/SF

Antawn Jamison - Diamond (93 OVR) - PF/SF

Kristaps Porzingis - Amethyst (91 OVR) - C

Danilo Gallinari - Amethyst (91 OVR) - SF/PF

Yao Ming - Ruby (89 OVR) - C

Jabari Parker - Ruby (88 OVR) - PF/C

Coby White - Ruby (88 OVR) - PG/SG

Jalen Suggs - Sapphire (86 OVR) - PG/SG

Jarrett Culver - Sapphire (86 OVR) - SF/PF

