NBA 2K22 MyTeam Triple Threat Rewards and new locker codes: Everything you need to know

Yesterday ie. on 27th September, NBA 2K22 received a new update which saw a brand new locker code and new MyTeam Triple Threat rewards being added to the game. NBA 2K22 in recent days has been criticized by a range of gamers due to a number of glitches/errors that exist in the game.

While the NBA 2K team is constantly working to sort out the issues that gamers are currently facing, a range of new rewards and packs are also being added at a steady pace. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the latest locker codes and the new MyTeam Triple Threat Online rewards.

NBA 2K22: Triple Threat Rewards and other details

MyTeam’s Triple Threat mode has been updated with new diamond-rated cards, with specific rewards for the “The Vault” and “The 100” game modes. Former NBA and Boston Celtics legend ML Carr has been added as a random reward the “The 100” game mode while 1975 ABA champion and former San Antonio Spurs player Louie Dampier has been added as part of the “The Vault” game mode.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Triple Threat Updates with new Diamond Players 🙌 Find these new players in Triple Threat now:



Both cards have been added as random rewards which means that players simply have to play the specific game modes in order to receive them. ML Carr has replaced Gus Gerard in the “The 100” Triple Threat mode while Dampier has been added in place of Rob Boone in Triple Threat Online.

Quite a few gamers have complained that they did not receive the above two cards that are both rated 92 despite playing more than 200 games since the rewards were released. Hence, the rewards are being handed out randomly and players can only continue playing the game modes.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Locker Code 🙌 Use this code in Current Gen and New Gen for a guaranteed Player Banner.



Moving on, NBA 2K22 also added the following locker code yesterday:

MyTEAM-2K22-BANNER

· Player Banner

Hence, the new locker code might be the most underwhelming release so far in the game and simply gives gamers a guaranteed player banner. The locker code is the latest of around six previous ones that have been released and will be active until October 4th. Further codes are expected to be released in the coming time.

