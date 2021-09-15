NBA 2K22 Ratings: Leaders for the 8 main attributes

NBA 2K22 is out, and everyone is excited to play with the new rosters. Who wouldn't want the chance to play with Russell Westbrook and LeBron James in the same team?

NBA 2K22 has four players who share the joint-highest rating in the game - Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. These players have the best overall rating in the game, and can be considered unstoppable demigods.

Top rated #2K22 stars:



👑 LeBron James - 96

🕷️ Kevin Durant - 96

🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo - 96

👨‍🍳 Stephen Curry - 96#NBA | #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/4k5WAb4IgJ — bet365 US (@bet365_us) August 18, 2021

However, when it comes to individual attributes, only certain players are better than the rest. LeBron James, for example, isn't the best at shooting or rebounding but is amazing at all things overall. The figure of speech "Jack of all trades but master of none" applies here perfectly.

But in this article, we'll take a look at the master of each trade (attribute) in NBA 2K22. So without further ado, here's a look at the rating leaders of the top eight attributes in NBA 2K22:

NBA 2K22 Dunk Rating: Zion Williamson - 97

Zion Williamson goes up for a dunk in NBA 2K20 [Source: NBA 2KW]

Zion Williamson boasts the highest dunk rating in NBA 2K22, with 97. He is rated higher than Slam Dunk contest winners, Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Jones Jr.

Williamson is entering his third season in the league. So we should expect a Slam Dunk contest participation from him soon. However, Williamson is considered one of the best in-game dunkers rather than a showtime exhibitionist.

The Top Dunkers in 2K22 💪 Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/CsKiXoNndt — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

Kevin Durant described the 6' 7" power forward as a once-in-a-generation type athlete, Many have called Williamson a freak of nature.

He was arguably the most hyped prospect entering the league since LeBron James, and has proven that he is worth the hype. He led the league in FG% for any player averaging over 20 points per game with 61%, and is putting up video-game numbers in the NBA.

If Williamson gets the ball in the paint, it's an automatic bucket; hence it is understandable why he leads all players in dunk rating.

NBA 2K22 Stamina Rating: LeBron James - 99

LeBron James is the joint highest-rated player in NBA 2K22 [Source: visualurl]

LeBron James is arguably the best player in the NBA today. His name is routinely brought up in debates regarding the greatest player of all time.

He is still dominating the game in his late 30s, and is the second-oldest player ever to win the Finals MVP at age 35. James is the smartest person in the game today and many would say that his prime years are still going on.

LeBron James doesn't know how old he is. And doesn't care. The speed, the strength, the stamina. The precision. The leadership. The mental prowess. One of the rarest athletes who ever drew breath. A miracle. https://t.co/fIcodtW4cW — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) September 27, 2020

LeBron James boasts the highest stamina rating in NBA 2K22 with 99 even at age 36. He has higher stamina than players in their 20s which is mind-boggling.

NBA 2K22 3PT Rating: Stephen Curry - 99

Stephen Curry is the joint highest-rated player in NBA 2K22 [Source: Swing of Things]

This one isn't a really a surprise for anyone. Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter to ever walk on an NBA court, and he is breaking every record there is in three-point shooting.

Be it falling out of bounds, off one leg, heavily contested or wide open, leaning forward or sideways, Curry has shown that he can knock down practically every type of jump shot. That makes him a cheat code in NBA 2K22, as any shot you attempt with him will swish.

The Top 3PT shooters in 2K22 🔋



Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/2OSCH6lD2c — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

Boasting a 99 rating in three-point shooting, Stephen Curry is a whopping four points ahead than the second-best player in the game, his splash brother, Klay Thompson.

Curry will likely break Ray Allen's all-time three-point record in the 2021-22 NBA season. Describing all of Curry's shooting accomplishments would be beyond the scope of this article.

NBA 2K22 Ball Handle Rating: Kyrie Irving - 99

Kyrie Irving (#11) as seen in the NBA 2K series [Source: Orkid]

Kyrie Irving is a magician with the ball, and his ball-handling is simply mesmerizing. Not many will put him on the list of best guards, but nobody will dispute that his handling is simply impeccable.

Many would put Irving on the Mount Rushmore of ball-handlers, and Stephen Curry did so himself. In a 2018 interview with former NBA player Steve Smith, Curry chose himself, Irving, Pete Maravich and Magic Johnson as the top four ball-handlers of all-time.

Irving has a 99 rating in Ball Handle in NBA 2K22.

