NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.07 Notes: Rebirth and Gym Rat fixed, NBA75 Jerseys, gameplay changes, and everything else you need to know

Earlier today, NBA 2K22 released an updated patch 1.07 for current-gen consoles. The same update was earlier released on October 22nd for next-gen users and also includes season 2 and the Halloween update. However, the current-gen update does not include the festive updates as they were added in a previous update for gamers.

However, various other issues including the errors plaguing the gym rat badges and the Rebirth challenge on current-gen consoles have been fixed. Additionally, specific NBA jerseys celebrating the league’s 75th anniversary have also been added along with various gameplay changes as part of the NBA 2K22 update patch 1.07. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the latest update.

NBA 2K22 Update Patch 1.07: Everything you need to know

NBA 2K22 has recently begun updating its official patch notes on its official website. Update Patch 1.07 for current-gen users includes a range of fixes and gameplay changes. Tightened collision detection to prevent ghost marking has been added, with both the Gym Rat badge and the Rebirth feature also being fixed.

Both features were reported to have been impossible to access by a range of gamers. Additionally, the patch notes also introduce a range of other gameplay changes:

Tightened collision detection to prevent “ghost” charging/blocking fouls during gameplay.

Rebirth (and the associated quest) should once again be attainable for those users still looking to properly acquire it.

The Gym Rat badge should once again be attainable for those users still looking to acquire it.

Addressed an issue with custom jerseys that resulted in invisible players in MyTEAM games.

2020-21 NBA Championship banners have been raised in the Bucks’ Fiserv Forum.

Many more fixes included to improve the overall experience of NBA 2K22 across all game modes.

Finally, all the 75 players included in the NBA’s 75th anniversary team have also received specific jerseys that have now been added and can be bought from the in-game stores. Currently, next-gen console users are not currently receiving the 1.07 update on NBA 2K22. However, the jerseys celebrating the 75th Anniversary team have been added without an update.

