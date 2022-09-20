NBA 2K23: How to use and redeem locker codes?

NBA 2K23 gives gamers the opportunity to earn various extra items by simply entering relevant locker codes in the in-game menu.

Locker codes have been NBA 2K’s way of giving something back to the fans for many years. These codes allow gamers to acquire various free items that are otherwise available in exchange for in-game currency or coins. Apart from player packs and specific attribute-related perks, gamers can easily acquire extra VC, in-game items and other currencies as well.

Currently, NBA 2K23 is still in its initial stages and only a total of three locker codes have been added. The particular locker codes were added along with the release of the game on September 9. This gives gamers the chance to acquire a featured player.

Here's taking at everything gamers need to know about redeeming locker codes in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23: How to redeem locker codes?

The method itself to redeem locker codes is fairly straightforward, and in itself has been untouched since NBA 2K22. Players are able to simply enter the locker code in the relevant MyTeam or even the MyCareer mode and the received items will show up directly in the game inbox.

NBA 2K has followed a similar approach this year, and gamers simply need to copy these locker codes and submit it in the in-game menu.

This year, however, the relevant MyTeam Community Hub field needs to be accessed. This can be done by selecting the MyCareer option. In the menu that pops up, gamers need to select the locker code panel and enter the relevant locker code in the field that shows up. The rewards will then show up in the game inbox.

Gamers might find that initially the locker code option takes quite some time to send the first reward to their inbox. However, that is a glitch and gamers should be able to receive the relevant items by entering the locker codes subsequently.

Currently, the following three locker codes are available to be entered by gamers:

CONGRATS-HOF-MANU

CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY

2KDAY-IN-MYTEAM-NBA2K23

All of the above give access to specific featured player packs.

