NBA 2K23 Secret Build: How to make Kawhi Leonard ‘The Claw’ secret build?

Gamers have rushed to discover the plethora of secret builds that have been added to NBA 2K23.

A number of current and former NBA legends have been added in the form of secret builds in the game. As we are still in the early days of NBA 2K23, most legends who will eventually make their way to the game in the form of normal and various featured cards have not been added until now. Hence, these secret builds are a great way to play as and with these legends and current greats of the game.

Among the plethora of current players who have been given their own secret builds is none other than the Klaw, Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is a LA Clippers mainstay and has proved to be an adept player in the last few years on both ends of the court. The following article looks at everything gamers need to know in order to unlock the NBA 2K23 build.

How to create the Kawhi Leonard build in NBA 2K23?

Los Angeles Clippers Media Day

As usual, there are a number of physical attributes that need to be accurately fed into the MyPlayer customizer. Physical attributes do not have any scope of deviation, for obvious reasons. Leonard is obviously a small forward, and he has the jersey No. 2:

Position : Small Forward

: Small Forward Height : 6'7"

: 6'7" Weight : 225

: 225 Wingspan : 7'3"

: 7'3" Jersey Number: 2

Moving on, the following statistics can be fed in with a deviation of 1-3 points. However, if the special build is not unlocked, the deviations might need to be reduced:

Close Shot : 90

: 90 Driving Layup : 85

: 85 Driving Dunk : 75

: 75 Standing Dunk : 47

: 47 Post Control : 81

: 81 Mid-Range Shot : 85

: 85 Three-Point Shot : 77

: 77 Free Throw : 84

: 84 Interior Defense : 74

: 74 Perimeter Defense : 92

: 92 Steal : 83

: 83 Block : 52

: 52 Offensive Rebound : 35

: 35 Defensive Rebound : 74

: 74 Speed : 80

: 80 Acceleration : 77

: 77 Strength : 74

: 74 Vertical : 72

: 72 Stamina: 90

Once the above steps are followed, the secret build will be automatically unlocked and the relevant rewards will be sent to your inbox.

