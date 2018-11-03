NBA: 3 Performances of at least 20 points and 20 assists

Jason Kidd

The game of basketball has seen some legendary point guards who not only scored but used their skills to make everyone around them better. A true point guard is someone who has a great court-vision and finds the right teammate at the right time.

Throughout the history of NBA, there have been games when the point guards exploded for monster performances and stuffed the stat sheet. It is a very prestigious achievement and speaks volume about the greatness of the player.

Throughout the course of this article, let us take a look at three 20-point 20-assists performances by some legendary point guards.

#3 Jason Kidd vs Utah Jazz, 8th February 1996

Jason Kidd was known for his all-around ability

Stat Line: 20 points, 25 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals

Jason Kidd is one of the greatest all-around players of all-time. He was known for his triple-doubles and is currently third on the list of all-time triple-doubles in the NBA. Kidd won his solitary NBA title in 2011 when he was part of the Dallas Mavericks team that defeated Miami Heat in the Finals.

The Mavericks hosted the Jazz for a game in 1996. Kidd had a very memorable game that night and scored 20 points and handed out 25 assists to help the home team hang on to win. Although he struggled to shoot that night, he used his passing ability to help the team.

This was a game that got decided in double overtime and Kidd ended up having more assists than the entire Jazz team, 25-23. The fact that Kidd had so many points and assists and the Mavericks won this only by 3 points and that too in over-time shows us how crucial his performance was that night.

