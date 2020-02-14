NBA All-Star 2020: Biggest strength and weakness of each member of Team Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead a team against Team LeBron

The 2019-20 NBA season will see a break in the action this weekend as the league's best players head to Chicago. While the Slam Dunk Contest and Three-Point Contest promise to be exciting, the weekend will once again be headlined by the annual All-Star Game.

For the second consecutive year, a team captained by LeBron James will take on a side selected by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both teams are filled with some of the biggest names in the NBA, and here we will take a look at the biggest strength and weakness of each member of Team Giannis.

Also read: NBA Injury Updates: Damian Lillard to miss 1-2 weeks due to groin injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis will captain his own team for the second consecutive year

Biggest Strength: Athleticism

There is a reason that Giannis Antetokounmpo is called the Greek Freak. Antetokounmpo's ferocious athleticism combined with his ever-increasing skill set has allowed him to quickly develop into arguably the NBA's best player, and it is scary to think that the 25-year-old has yet to hit his prime.

Biggest Weakness: Three-throw accuracy

Giannis' three-point shooting still needs work but is heading in the right direction. Meanwhile, the Bucks star is currently shooting a career-low 61% from the charity stripe, and his free-throw shooting could haunt him in the playoffs.

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is among the most dominant bigs in the NBA

Advertisement

Biggest Strength: Interior Scoring

While well-rounded offensively, much of Embiid's damage on the offensive end comes in the interior. The Sixers man takes full advantage of his size and strength to bully opposing defenders, and his ability to score frequently in the interior has put him among the highest-scoring bigs since he made his NBA debut back in 2016.

Biggest Weakness: Three-point shooting

From a skill standpoint, Embiid has few weaknesses at either end of the court, although his three-point shooting still has room for growth. Shooting 33.6 percent from beyond the arc is by no means disastrous for a center, although if Embiid has his sights on a future MVP award, this is an area he can continue to work on.

Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam will make his All-Star debut in Chicago

Biggest Strength: Post-up game

Siakam was one of the NBA's most efficient players in the post for much of the 2018-19 season, and the 25-year-old is continuing to improve the strongest aspect of his game. Despite a lack of help, Siakam remains an expert at getting to the basket - and while he is shooting more three's - much of his career-high 23.5 points is owed to his excellent post-up game.

Biggest Weakness: Playmaking

Siakam entered the NBA with virtually no playmaking skills, and his progress has been stunning over the past 24 months. However, the 2019 Most Improved Player is still averaging just 3.5 assists compared to 2.4 turnovers per contest.

1 / 4 NEXT