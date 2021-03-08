NBA All-Star 2021 prediction: Who will win the 3-point contest featuring Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, and 4 other sharp-shooters?

Despite initial doubts, the NBA All-Star game 2021 will take place tonight, and fans are set to be treated to various enthralling matchups. An event that is set to garner a lot of attention is the 3-point contest. It will see 2-time MVP Stephen Curry up against the younger generation representatives like Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine in an attempt to win the coveted competition.

NBA All-Star game 2021: Profiling the 3-point contest participants

The 3-point contest will serve as an additional source of entertainment for basketball fanatics who will tune in to watch the NBA All-Star game 2021 tonight. The contest will feature six participants - Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Stephen Curry, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Mike Conley.

#1- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has been in MVP mode this season, tallying a stellar 29.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. What's more impressive is that he has converted 41.1% of his 3-point attempts, a stat that makes him a strong favorite to win the NBA All-Star game 2021 3-point contest.

#2- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have arguably been the best NBA team in the 2020/21 campaign, and Donovan Mitchell has played a huge role in it. The athletic guard has averaged 24 points and 5.4 assists per game despite sharing playmaking duties with Mike Conley.

He has also shot a respectable 38.4% from deep. However, it is highly unlikely he will prevail as the winner over other participants in the NBA All-Star game 2021 3-point contest.

#3- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Apart from featuring in the NBA All-Star game 2021 tonight, Jaylen Brown's 3-point shooting skills will also be on display for fans. Brown's form has been a silver lining for the Boston Celtics, who have otherwise been an underwhelming unit in the 2020/21 campaign.

Jaylen Brown has shot a respectable 38.8% from behind the 3-point arc, and it will be intriguing to see how he fares in the contest.

#4- Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine has been on a tear this season, putting up 28.7 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists on 59-44-85 shooting splits. LaVine is an athletic guard who is known for his dunking ability, but tonight fans will see him take on Stephen Curry in the NBA All-Star game 2021 3-point contest.

He is a career 38% shooter from 3-point range. This statistic, combined with his shooting percentage from the current campaign, makes him a strong favorite to win the competition.

The @NBA's All-Star Weekend is approaching!@ZachLaVine will be in this year's @NBAAllStar Game & the 3-Point Contest. Catch the action Sunday on TNT (@NBAonTNT).



3:30 pm PT (6:30 pm ET): Skill Events Begin

5 pm PT (8 pm ET): NBA All-Star Game#NBABruins | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9cU7YmHUwa — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 4, 2021

#5- Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

Tonight's showdown will be Mike Conley's first NBA All-Star game appearance, as he was chosen as a replacement for the injured Devin Booker. Conley will also take the Phoenix Suns guard's place in the 3-point contest. The former Memphis Grizzlies man has shot an incredible 42.2% from behind the arc on 6.6 attempts per game, which will inspire a lot of confidence in him ahead of the event.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker has been replaced by Utah’s Mike Conley Jr. in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Conley will also participate in the 3-point contest. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2021

#6- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

After trying his hand at the Skills challenge in 2019, Boston Celtics' star forward Jayson Tatum will participate in the NBA All-Star game 2021 3-point contest this year. Tatum has been in shaky form this season, and was also absent for a considerable period to due to Covid-19 related concerns.

Tatum has shot 36.8% from deep this season, but is an overall 39.5% shooter for his career. The Missouri native will be coming up against some big names tonight, and it is tough to imagine him coming out on top in the NBA All-Star game 2021 3-point contest.

NBA All-Star game 2021: 3-point contest prediction

Stephen Curry is the clear favorite to win the NBA All-Star game 2021 3-point contest. The Golden State Warriors guard is revered as the greatest 3-point shooter of all time, and it is safe to say that him not winning the competition will come as a shock to all the fans who will tune in to watch this high profile tournament.

