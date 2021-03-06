NBA All-Star Game 2021: 5 players to watch out for

Despite being under a cloud of doubt for several months, the 2021 NBA All-Star game is set to take place on Sunday. The recently concluded NBA All-Star draft saw the two captains, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, make selections for the showdown at the State Farm Arena.

Both teams' lineups are filled with some gifted stars. In this article, we take a look at five players who have the potential to make the night their own in the presence of the league's best talents.

NBA All-Star Game 2021: 5 players are who are capable of stealing the show on Sunday

Kawhi Leonard was the star of the show in last season's NBA All-Star game as he won the MVP award on the back of a brilliant 30-point effort for Team LeBron. Sunday's high-profile encounter will provide several superstars the opportunity to win this prestigious accolade.

On that note, here are 5 players who fans should watch out for during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

#5 Joel Embiid, Team Durant

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

Since his debut in the league, Cameroonian big Joel Embiid has shown that he has the mettle to be the best center in the NBA.

However, it is safe to say that in the 2020/21 campaign, the Philadelphia 76ers star has exceeded expectations. Embiid has averaged an incredible 30 points and 11 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field. He has also managed to rack up a steal and a block per game, which shows his stellar effort on the defensive end.

Embiid is going to be the starting 5 for Team Durant, and viewers can expect to him to deliver a vintage NBA All-Star game performance.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Team LeBron

Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz

Milwaukee Bucks' talismanic forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was LeBron James' 1st pick in the 2021 NBA All-Star draft. James' motivation behind choosing Antetokounmpo would be both his resume and his statistics this season, as the 2-time MVP has put up 29 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists per game so far.

He has been a menace for opposition offenses as well, and is averaging 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per match. The 'Greek Freak' is inarguably one of the best two-way players in the modern NBA, and fans could be in for a treat if he goes off on Sunday.

