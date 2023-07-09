NBA analyst believes Keegan Murray “may be more than a 3-and-D wing" for Sacramento Kings 

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has looked great during this year's California Classic Summer League. The 22-year-old scored 29 points against the Golden State Warriors before dropping an insane 41 on the Miami Heat.

FanSided writer Christopher Kline wrote that he could become more than just a 3-and-D role player in the NBA:

"The Kings probably can’t count on many 41-point performances from Murray when the real season begins, but he may be more than the 3-and-D wing many thought Sacramento was drafting. Don’t be shocked if Murray isn’t featured in the Kings’ Vegas plans."

Murray is best known for his college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, teaming up with twin brother Kris Murray, who was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers this year. As a sophomore, he recorded 27 points, 21 rebounds and four blocks in a game, becoming the first Hawkeye to have a 20-point, 20-rebound outing since 1977 (Bruce King).

Murray won the Karl Malone award, which honors the best power forward in the country. He also led Iowa to the 2022 Big Ten championship as he was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

The Sacramento Kings selected Murray with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. This past season, he started 78 games, averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting 41.1 percent from three-point range. He broke Donovan Mitchell's NBA record for most three-pointers made by a rookie with 206. Murray also helped the Kings end their 17-year playoff drought.

Will Keegan Murray become more than just a 3-and-D wing?

Blake of 'The Kings Herald' wrote about Murray's rookie season and what he was able to do for the Kings:

"Murray showed tremendous growth in his rookie campaign serving as a starter on a playoff squad full of veterans. He figured out how to complement Domantas Sabonis' passing, serve as a knock down shooter beyond the arc, explode occasionally for a rim rattling dunk and come up with impressive blocks on the defensive side of the ball."

Murray was impressive in Summer League action this year, frequently hitting jumpers off the dribble and finding a way to get to the basket. If he continues to expand his repertoire and improve his game, he can certainly turn out to be a star for the Kings.

We might witness Murray team with All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to form one of the league's better trios in Sacramento. The potential is there for the 6-foot-9 youngster.

