NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why Trae Young should win the Rookie of the Year Award

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

As hard as it may be to be an NBA player, some rookies come in with a focus which helps them excel in comparison to some of their fellow players. They are ready from the first tip of their career to make an impact on their team and help lead them to the playoffs and an eventual NBA championship.

The nominees for the Rookie of the Year award this season are Trae Young, Luka Doncic and DeAndre Ayton — three talented young players. However, Trae Young has the slightest edge over the other two to win the award, here's why.

#3: Trae Young Is the Best Shooter of His Class

Memphis Grizzlies v Atlanta Hawks

The landscape of the NBA is constantly changing. 20 years ago, if you asked someone what it took to survive in the NBA, they would say a strong and dominant big man like Shaquille O’Neal or Tim Duncan should be the cornerstone of your team. In the modern-day NBA, the likes of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have completely changed the game to a point where every single player is expected to be able to shoot from anywhere on the court. This is bound to make draft classes even more competitive than they already are.

In the 2018 draft class, there were many who proved themselves and some who are yet to establish themselves in the league. Trae Young established himself as the best shooter in the draft much before he joined the NBA. He was a sniper in college and dominated the Summer League and Preseason. Many weren’t sure if this would translate into regular play in the NBA, and this led to many doubting Youngs abilities.

Throughout the season, however, Young was able to prove over and over again why he is the best shooter in the 2018 class. While streaky, we saw flashes of his great range and ability to stay calm in tense situations. This resulted in several clutches and much needed three-point bombs by the young shooter when the Hawks needed it the most.

