NBA California Classic Summer League 2021: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - August 3rd, 2021

The NBA's California Classic Summer League kicks off on Tuesday, with one of the two opening games being between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

The two Northern California rivals will face off at the Golden 1 Center, where fans will get an opportunity to see the newly drafted rookies in action for the first time.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings | NBA California Classic Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 3rd; 11:00 PM ET (Wednesday, August 4th; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have been in the lottery for over a decade now. They last made the NBA playoffs in 2006, and made their latest championship push in 2002. Kings fans always look forward to the Summer League and preseason games, as it gives them a glimpse of how the new season could proceed.

The Sacramento Kings' Summer League roster is headlined by their newly drafted rookie Davion Mitchell, while 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Alex Antetokounmpo will also likely grab a lot of attention.

Moreover, for fans in India, a name to keep an eye out for is Princepal Singh, a 6' 9" forward out of Punjab, India, who will feature in the roster as well.

Key Player - Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell got selected as 9th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2021 NBA Draft.

All eyes are going to be on Davion Mitchell, who was selected 9th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was projected to go 7th to the Warriors, but they had Jonathan Kuminga fall in their lap.

Kings fans are excited to see this young prospect help their team. He is a two-way beast who was mainly known for his defensive prowess, but has worked hard to improve his offensive game. Mitchell led the Baylor Bears to their first-ever NCAA championship in 2021 as the primary point guard.

As was the case with Donovan Mitchell, Davion Mitchell's rate of improvement is close to unprecedented. He has improved his game across the board through film sessions / focused work in the gym... and he still has a lot of upside, via @Mike_Schmitz >> https://t.co/PIuDolVNTW pic.twitter.com/plTI6WtCAl — DraftExpressContent (@DXContent) June 19, 2021

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - Davion Mitchell, G - Derrick Walton, F - Johnathan Williams, F - Robert Woodard II, C - Neemias Queta.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody with Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers.

The Golden State Warriors have the fourth-best pre-season odds to win the 2022 NBA championship, behind the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. However, one cannot definitively say that this team, as presently constructed, can win a title. The young rookies drafted by the team need to contribute immediately, and the timeline for player development is rather small.

The NBA Summer League is a great opportunity for the young players to get some playing time and reps in before the 2021-22 NBA season kicks off in October. A lot of the eyes will be on these players, who will possibly shape the coming season for the Golden State Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody headline the Warriors' Summer League roster https://t.co/RJFjG0AdF8 pic.twitter.com/VmgueR79rV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 2, 2021

The team comprises current Dubs members like Jordan Poole, Eric Pascall and Mychal Mulder, while James Wiseman is absent. Meanwhile, the team's G-League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, will also have their players such as Selom Mawugbe, Eli Pemberton and Ryan Taylor. feature in the roster,

Key Player - Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga gets selected 7th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Just like with Davion Mitchell and the Sacramento Kings, all eyes will be on Jonathan Kuminga during the Golden State Warriors' Summer League games.

The team is clearly in win-now mode, so drafting an 18-year-old inexperienced rookie didn't sit well with the fanbase. Kuminga will need to elevate his game right away and contribute to a potential title run. Moreover, he was a consensus top-5 pick ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, so he is expected to deliver in the Summer League.

The Warriors used both their lottery picks on teenage wings. No trade is in the immediate plans. The revamped player development program has entered the spotlight https://t.co/ZsJ1VVjUdR — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 30, 2021

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole, G - Moses Moody, F - Jonathan Kuminga, F - Eric Paschall, C - Selom Mawugbe.

Warriors vs Kings Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors feature the likes of Mychal Mulder, Eric Paschall and Jordan Poole, who are all seasoned NBA players. Moreover, they also have two lottery picks, and are regarded as a better team than the Sacramento Kings. Hence, the Golden State Warriors might be favorites to win this game, based on their roster strength.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Kings game?

The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Summer League game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 in the US.

