NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Jarrett Allen after Week 16

As we enter the final third of the season, the top 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) candidates continue to cement their cases.

One star center has been the overwhelming favorite throughout the season and shows no signs of slowing down. However, several other players continue to vie for spots two through five in the betting odds. That includes one guard, who remains a dark horse candidate amid his team’s strong defensive season.

On that note, below are the five leading DPOY candidates after Week 16.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) rankings after Week 16

#5 Derrick White

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (left)

This year’s DPOY race has been dominated by big men. However, if a guard were to finish among the finalists, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is the most likely candidate.

White has been arguably the top defender on the team with the league’s best record (41-12) and No. 3 defensive rating (110.8). Meanwhile, the Celtics’ defensive rating improves to 109.1 with White on the floor, which would rank second in the NBA.

One of the league’s top perimeter defenders, the 29-year-old is holding opposing players to just 44.6% shooting (-2.7%) and 34.6% shooting from 3-point range (-2.7%). Additionally, he is averaging a combined 2.2 steals and blocks per game through 49 games.

White wasn’t named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team despite Boston’s best effort in campaigning for him. However, most would probably agree that a top-five finish in DPOY voting would be suitable recognition for his stellar two-way season.

#4 Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo (right)

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo continues to hold the Heat’s defense together despite their relative lack of size. The Heat rank ninth in defensive rating (113.4) and when Adebayo is on the court, their defensive rating improves to 110.7, which would rank third.

The three-time All-Star is holding opposing players to just 43.3% shooting (-5.6%) and 57.1% shooting from within six feet of the rim (-6.5%).

Moreover, Adebayo's tied for seventh in the league in rebounds per game (10.6) while averaging a combined 2.0 steals and blocks through 43 games.

#3 Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren (right)

The OKC Thunder’s defensive rating has slipped in recent weeks. However, they still rank fifth (112.0) for the season. That is in large part due to rookie big man Chet Holmgren’s interior defense. OKC’s defensive rating improves to 109.7 with Holmgren on the floor, which would rank second.

The 21-year-old has been the Thunder’s only reliable rim protector throughout the season. However, their recent signing of veteran big man Bismack Biyombo could change that.

Holmgren is holding opposing players to just 45.8% shooting (-4.8%) and 53.9% shooting from within six feet (-10.6%). Furthermore, he ranks fourth in the NBA in blocks (2.6 bpg) through 53 games.

#2 Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen (left)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the NBA’s hottest teams lately, winning 17 of their last 19 games. Their No. 2-ranked defensive rating (110.3) has played a major role in their success.

Star center Jarrett Allen is anchoring Cleveland’s elite defense. The team’s defensive rating improves to 108.3 with him on the floor, which would rank first.

Through 47 games, the former All-Star is holding opponents to just 57.7% shooting from within six feet (-6.9%). Meanwhile, he is tied for seventh in rebounds (10.6 rpg) while averaging a combined 2.0 steals and blocks.

#1 Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert (left)

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert may not be a Western Conference All-Star this season. However, as the anchor of the league’s top-ranked defense (108.5 defensive rating), he remains the consensus DPOY favorite.

Gobert’s on-court presence boosts the Timberwolves’ No. 1 defensive rating to 106.1, as opposing teams are regularly swamped by his rim protection.

Through 52 games, the three-time DPOY is holding opposing players to just 43.2% shooting (-6.8%) and 48.4% shooting from within six feet (-15.2%).

Moreover, Gobert ranks second in rebounds (12.5 rpg) and is tied for eighth in blocks (2.1 bpg).

Thus, his chances of winning his fourth DPOY trophy appear rock solid with 29 games to go.

