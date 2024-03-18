NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates after Week 21 ft. Victor Wembanyama

The 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race featured unexpected drama in Week 21. One of the favorites for the award essentially conceded to his top competitor. However, while doing so, he hinted at his plans to soon take over the league.

Meanwhile, an NBA legend criticized this year’s DPOY frontrunner, instead backing a dark horse. Nonetheless, the race remains more-or-less decided with around 15 games remaining for each team.

On that note, below are the five leading DPOY candidates after Week 21.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) rankings after Week 21

#5 Anthony Davis

LA Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis

After gaining momentum in the DPOY race, LA Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis suffered a setback during Saturday’s 128-121 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The nine-time All-Star exited with a corneal abrasion in his left eye and didn't return. Fortunately for Davis, his injury isn’t considered too severe, as he is listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite LA (36-32) ranking 18th in defensive rating (115.7), Davis’ defense continues to give his team a shot on a nightly basis.

Davis is restricting opponents to just 47.5% shooting (-2.3%) and 57.3% shooting from within six feet of the rim (-6.8%). Meanwhile, he is contesting the NBA’s sixth-most 2-pointers (8.0) and fourth-most overall shots per game (11.4).

Furthermore, through 64 games, the 31-year-old ranks third in the NBA in rebounds (12.4) and fifth in blocks (2.5) per game.

#4 Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen is coasting as a dark horse in this year’s DPOY race. While the gap between him and the top two candidates is considerable, he remains a viable threat to finish as a top-three finalist.

Allen has anchored the Cavaliers’ (42-25) third-ranked defense (110.8 defensive rating) all season. Meanwhile, Cleveland’s defensive rating improves to 109.5 with him on the floor, the equivalent of the league’s No. 2 defense.

The former All-Star is limiting opponents to just 56.5% shooting from within six feet (-7.7%) and 32.3% shooting from 3-point range (-3.7%). He is also contesting the eighth-most 2s (7.8) and seventh-most shots per game (9.9).

Furthermore, Allen ranks ninth in rebounding (10.6 rpg) while averaging a combined 1.9 steals and blocks through 62 games. His shot-blocking is up lately too, as he has recorded two-plus blocks in four of his last five games.

#3 Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo remains the most versatile defender in this year’s DPOY race, with the ability to defend guards and big men.

Adebayo has spearheaded the undersized Heat’s (37-30) ninth-ranked defense (112.4 defensive rating). Miami’s defensive rating improves to 110.0 with the three-time All-Star on the court, the level of a top-two defense.

Opponents are shooting just 44.2% (-5.3%), 58.7% from within six feet (-5.5%) and 32.8% from deep (-2.9%) against the 26-year-old. Moreover, he ranks 11th in rebounds (10.5 rpg) while averaging a combined 2.1 steals and blocks through 57 games.

According to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Adebayo’s defensive versatility should make him this year’s DPOY winner.

“Bam plays people. Bam plays two to three to four and the five. I would give it to him, too,” O’Neal said on “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

However, unless voters heavily factor in the eye test, Adebayo’s lack of elite counting stats will likely hold him back from challenging for the top spot.

#2 Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama continues to put up mesmerizing stat lines, showcasing the potential to be the league’s top defender. Most recently, he recorded 33 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks during Sunday’s 122-115 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.

However, San Antonio (15-53) remains last in the Western Conference, which will likely prevent the 20-year-old from upsetting his French countryman Rudy Gobert. The 2023 No. 1 pick acknowledged as much on Thursday, noting that Gobert can “win it now because, after that, It will no longer be his turn.”

Despite the Spurs’ poor record and No. 23-ranked defensive rating (117.0), Wembanyama continues to make a remarkable defensive impact.

When he is on the floor, San Antonio’s defensive rating improves to a top-five level (111.4). Meanwhile, with him on the bench, it drops to 120.0, worse than the 30th-ranked Washington Wizards (119.7).

Opponents are shooting just 46.5% (-4.1%) and 54.3% from within six feet (-10.0%) against the French phenom, with players often passing up shots around him.

Wembanyama remains first in blocks (3.5 bpg) by a wide margin, 12th in rebounding (10.4 rpg) and 18th in steals (1.3 spg) through 60 games. Moreover, he is tied for seventh in deflections per game (2.9).

If he continues playing at an elite level to close the season, the rookie will likely enter his sophomore season as the 2025 DPOY favorite.

#1 Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert

On his podcast, Shaquille O’Neal recently called out Rudy Gobert for being an overrated defender. O’Neal noted that the Minnesota Timberwolves star doesn’t shut down the league’s top centers frequently enough.

The four-time NBA champion’s argument may have some merit, especially come playoff time. However, Gobert is still having a dominant defensive season by most metrics.

The three-time All-Star has guided the Timberwolves (46-21) to the NBA’s top defensive rating (108.2). That is more than 2.0 points allowed per 100 possessions less than the second-placed Boston Celtics (110.3). Meanwhile, with Gobert on the court, their defensive rating improves to 106.2.

The three-time DPOY is limiting opponents to just 43.0% shooting (-6.7%), 48.1% shooting from within six feet (-15.1%) and 32.5% shooting from 3 (-3.7%). Meanwhile, he’s third in contested 2s (9.7) and contested shots per game (11.5).

Moreover, Gobert ranks second in rebounds (12.9 rpg) and sixth in blocks (2.1 bpg) through 63 games.

The 31-year-old may not be the NBA’s most versatile defender. However, he is making opponents think twice about shooting inside while contesting nearly the most shots in the league and leading the Timberwolves to success.

Thus, he remains the favorite (-900 odds on FanDuel) to take home his record-setting fourth DPOY trophy.

For last week’s DPOY rankings, click here.

