NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates after Week 22 ft. Bam Adebayo

The 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race appears to be a battle for second place with 12 or fewer games remaining for every team.

Nonetheless, several top DPOY contenders continue to put forth impressive defensive performances, making cases for being named one of the three finalists.

On that note, below are the five leading DPOY candidates after Week 22.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) rankings after Week 22

#5 Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen didn’t have his best defensive showing in Week 22, with the Cavaliers (43-28) losing their last three games. Nonetheless, he continues to lurk as a DPOY dark horse due to his and his team’s season-long defensive consistency.

Allen is spearheading the Cavaliers’ No. 4-ranked defense (111.3 defensive rating). That improves to 110.1 with him on the floor, better than the second-ranked Boston Celtics (110.5).

Opponents are shooting just 49.0% (-1.1%), 56.9% from within six feet of the rim (-7.3%) and 32.6% from 3-point range (-3.3%) against the 25-year-old. Meanwhile, he is contesting the NBA’s eighth-most 2-pointers (7.6) and overall shots per game (9.8).

Additionally, Allen ranks eighth in rebounds per game (10.7) while averaging a combined 1.9 steals and blocks per game through 66 games.

#4 Anthony Davis

LA Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers had an impressive Week 22, going 3-0, with the superstar big man recording multiple impressive stat lines. Davis averaged 16.7 rpg, 1.3 spg and 2.0 bpg over three games. That includes a four-block performance during Friday’s 101-94 home win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite its perfect week, LA (39-32) ranks 17th in defensive rating (115.5). However, Davis is doing all he can to help his team hold its own on any given night.

The nine-time All-Star is limiting opponents to just 47.8% shooting (-2.1%) and 56.9% shooting from within six feet (-7.1%). Meanwhile, he’s contesting the NBA’s sixth-most 2s (7.9) and third-most shots per game (11.3).

Furthermore, through 67 games, Davis ranks third in rebounds (12.5 rpg) and fifth in blocks (2.4 bpg).

If the Lakers can close the season on a high note, it should bode well for his chances of being named a DPOY finalist.

#3 Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo (left)

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo played three games in Week 22, averaging 13.0 rpg, 1.7 spg and 0.7 bpg. His week was highlighted by a season-best five-steal performance during Sunday’s 121-84 blowout home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Widely regarded as the most versatile defender in this year’s DPOY race, Adebayo has guided the Heat (39-32) to the league’s eighth-best defense (112.1 defensive rating). Miami’s defensive rating improves to 109.5 with the three-time All-Star on the court, a top-two caliber.

Opponents are shooting just 44.4% (-5.1%), 59.3% from within six feet (-4.8%) and 34.0% from deep (-1.7%) against Adebayo. Meanwhile, he ranks ninth in rebounds (10.7 rpg) while averaging a combined 2.1 steals and blocks through 60 games.

If Miami ranked a little higher in the standings, Adebayo would likely be considered a more serious threat to take home his first DPOY trophy.

#2 Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs (15-56) went 0-3 in Week 22, but that didn’t stop rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama from putting up elite individual numbers. The 20-year-old averaged 10.7 rpg, 1.0 spg and 3.3 bpg over three games. That included a six-block performance during Tuesday’s 113-107 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Spurs rank just 22nd in defensive rating (116.8). However, with Wembanyama on the court, their defensive rating improves to 111.0, the equivalent of the NBA’s fourth-best defense. In contrast, their defensive rating falls to 119.9 when he sits, worse than the league-worst Washington Wizards (119.6).

Wembanyama is holding opponents to just 45.9% shooting (-4.7%), 53.7% shooting from within six feet (-10.7%) and 34.8% shooting from 3 (-1.5%). He also regularly causes opposing players to rethink before attempting shots against him.

Additionally, the 2023 No. 1 pick remains first in blocks (3.4 bpg) by a considerable margin, 12th in rebounding (10.4 rpg) and 17th in steals (1.3 spg) through 63 games.

Wembanyama doesn’t have the team success required to win DPOY. However, barring injuries, he appears to be a near-lock to one day be a multiple-time winner.

#1 Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert only played two games in Week 22 after missing three consecutive contests with a left rib sprain. However, he didn’t show signs of being severely hindered by his injury, providing his typical contributions, grabbing 27 rebounds and swatting three shots.

Gobert continues to cement his DPOY case as the focal point of Minnesota’s (49-22) No. 1-ranked defense (108.3 defensive rating). The Timberwolves’ defensive rating improves to 106.1 with the three-time All-Star on the floor.

Opponents are shooting just 43.0% (-6.8%), 47.6% from within six feet (-15.7%) and 32.0% from 3 (-4.2%) against Gobert. Meanwhile, the three-time DPOY is third in contested 2s (9.7) and contested shots per game (11.3).

Additionally, through 65 games, Gobert ranks second in rebounds (12.9 rpg) and sixth in blocks (2.1 bpg).

So, between his and his team’s elite season-long defensive production, Gobert remains the strong favorite (-700 odds on FanDuel) to win his record-tying fourth DPOY trophy.

