NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates after Week 24 ft. Victor Wembanyama

Entering the season's final week, the discourse surrounding the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race is virtually a formality.

With three or four games remaining for each team, this year's frontrunner appears to have an insurmountable lead. Meanwhile, the gap between second and third continues to widen.

However, uncertainty remains surrounding which player will earn the award's third finalist spot.

On that note, below are the five leading DPOY candidates after Week 24.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) rankings after Week 24

#5 Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo didn't have an extraordinary Week 24, averaging 11.0 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game through four games. Meanwhile, the Heat (43-35) went 2-2, suffering critical losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers amid their quest to avoid the play-in tournament.

Nonetheless, Adebayo's multi-faceted defensive skill set continues to be the primary reason for Miami's No. 4 defensive rating (111.7). That improves to 109.4 with the three-time All-Star on the court, which would rank second.

Opponents are only shooting 43.8% (-5.4%), 57.8% from within six feet of the rim (-5.9%) and 33.0% from 3-point range (-2.6%) against Adebayo.

Through 67 games, he ranks ninth in the NBA rebounds (10.7 rpg) while averaging a combined 2.1 steals and blocks.

While Adebayo remains one of the league's most versatile defenders, his lack of gaudy defensive stats could prevent him from attaining a top-three DPOY finish.

#4 Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans wing Herbert Jones (left)

The New Orleans Pelicans (46-32) trended down during Week 24, going just 1-3 while ranking 27th in defensive rating (118.7). However, that shouldn't detract from wing Herbert Jones' strong season-long DPOY case.

Jones has been the most versatile defender on a Pelicans team with a top-five defensive rating (111.8). That improves to 110.9 with Jones on the court, which would rank fourth.

The 25-year-old is restricting opponents to just 43.5% shooting (-3.7%), 61.4% shooting from within six feet (-1.6%) and 30.6% shooting from deep (-5.9%). Meanwhile, he is contesting the third most 3s per game (3.4), making him arguably the NBA's top perimeter defender.

Jones tallied nine steals over four games last week, improving to 11th on the league's steals leaderboard (1.4 spg). Meanwhile, he is averaging 0.8 bpg.

While his defense remains invaluable to New Orleans, Jones will likely have difficulty surpassing the three elite rim protectors ahead of him in the DPOY race.

#3 Anthony Davis

LA Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis

Superstar center Anthony Davis led the LA Lakers (45-34) to a 3-1 record in Week 24, averaging 11.8 rpg, 1.8 spg and 2.3 bpg. His dominance was accentuated by his 13 rebound, three-steal, six-block performance during Saturday's 116-97 blowout home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers finished the week 12th in defensive rating (108.9), a noticeable improvement from their 16th ranking (114.7) for the season.

Davis is limiting opponents to just 47.4% shooting (-2.4%) and 56.8% shooting from within six feet (-7.3%). Meanwhile, he’s contesting the NBA's seventh-most 2s (7.8) and fourth-most shots per game (11.2).

Furthermore, through 74 games, the nine-time All-Star ranks third in rebounds (12.6 rpg) and fourth in blocks (2.4 bpg).

If the Lakers end the year on a high note, Davis' sensational stats and newfound longevity should be enough to earn him a DPOY finalist nod.

#2 Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama strung together more staggering stat lines in Week 24. Over three games, he averaged 15.0 rpg, 0.7 spg and 6.3 bpg, tallying 19 total blocks. That includes a nine-block performance with 15 rebounds and a steal during Tuesday's 110-105 road loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Spurs (19-59) only went 1-2 last week but ranked 13th in defensive rating (110.3). That is a steep improvement from their 22nd-best ranking (116.2) for the season.

However, they have been even better during Wembanyama's minutes, possessing a defensive rating of 111.2 with him on the court and 118.5 when he sits. That marks the difference between the league's fourth-best and fourth-worst defensive teams.

Opponents are only shooting 45.8% (-4.8%), 53.1% from within six feet (-11.2%) and 35.6% from 3 (-1.1%) against the French phenom.

Despite being a rookie, he is arguably the league's top interior presence, ranking first in blocks (3.6 bpg) through 69 games. Meanwhile, he has climbed to 10th in rebounding (10.7 rpg).

As has been the case all season, Wembanyama's lack of team success remains the main factor holding him back.

#1 Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert helped guide Minnesota to a 3-1 record in Week 24, averaging 12.8 rpg, 0.8 spg and 1.8 bpg. His week was highlighted by his 16-rebound performance with two steals and a block during Sunday's 127-117 road win over the Lakers.

Gobert continues to anchor Minnesota's (54-24) top-ranked defensive rating (107.7), which improves to 105.9 with him on the floor. Additionally, the Timberwolves recorded a 99.8 defensive rating over the past week, well above the rest of the league.

The three-time DPOY is limiting opponents to only 43.1% shooting (-6.5%), 48.4% shooting from within six feet (-14.8%) and 32.3% shooting from 3 (-3.2%). Meanwhile, he ranks third in contested 2s (9.3) and fifth in contested shots per game (11.0), serving as one of the league's premier rim protectors.

Moreover, through 72 games, Gobert is second in rebounds (12.8 rpg) and sixth in blocks (2.1 bpg).

Thus, the three-time All-Star checks all the boxes regarding individual and team defensive success, making him the prohibitive DPOY favorite (-4000 odds on FanDuel).

