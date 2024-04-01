NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates after Week 23 ft. Herbert Jones

With just two weeks remaining until the end of the season, the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race has essentially been decided.

One star center continues to cement his frontrunner status. However, the battle for the other two DPOY finalist spots remains wide open, with one non-big man making a compelling case for consideration.

On that note, below are the five leading DPOY candidates after Week 23.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) rankings after Week 23

#5 Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (left)

The New Orleans Pelicans (45-29) have been surging defensively, finishing March ranked third in the NBA in defensive rating (107.2). Their strong month boosted their season-long defensive rating to fourth place (111.4).

Forward Herbert Jones' defensive versatility has played a vital role in the Pelicans' success. Their defensive rating improves to 110.5 with him on the floor, which would rank third.

Opponents are shooting just 42.9% (-4.4%), 61.0% from within six feet of the rim (-2.0%) and 30.6% from 3-point range (-6.1%) against Jones. Meanwhile, he is contesting the NBA's third-most 3s per game (3.4).

Through 68 games, Jones is averaging 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. However, during Week 23, he increased his averages to 2.3 spg and 1.3 bpg over three games.

The 25-year-old's defensive impact was put on full display during Thursday's 107-100 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Jones racked up four steals and three blocks in New Orleans' signature victory.

#4 Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo had a solid Week 23, leading Miami (41-33) to a 2-1 record. Over three games, he averaged 10.3 rpg, 1.7 spg and 1.0 bpg.

His top outing came during Friday's 142-82 blowout home win against the Portland Trail Blazers. The three-time All-Star tallied 12 rebounds, two steals and one block as Miami cruised to its largest victory margin in franchise history (60 points).

For the season, Miami ranks sixth in defensive rating (111.7). Meanwhile, its defensive rating improves to 109.1 with Adebayo on the floor, the equivalent of the league's second-best defense.

Opponents are only shooting 43.8% (-5.5%), 57.8% from within six feet (-6.1%) and 33.1% from deep (-2.4%) against Adebayo. Furthermore, through 63 games, he ranks eighth in the NBA rebounds (10.7 rpg) while averaging a combined 2.2 steals and blocks.

Thus, while not having the flashiest defensive game, the 26-year-old has positioned himself as a DPOY dark horse.

#3 Anthony Davis

LA Lakers star center Anthony Davis

LA Lakers star center Anthony Davis had a dominant Week 23, averaging 17.3 rpg, 0.7 spg and 2.3 bpg over three games. Meanwhile, the Lakers (42-33) went 2-1 with Davis in the lineup.

The nine-time All-Star's top defensive performance came during Tuesday's 128-124 double overtime road win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis recorded 23 rebounds, two steals and four blocks, including a clutch game-saving block to force a second OT.

The Lakers rank 15th in defensive rating (115.0), marginally improving with Davis on the court (114.5). Nonetheless, he is making a strong defensive impact.

Davis is limiting opponents to just 47.5% shooting (-2.4%) and 57.0% shooting from within six feet (-7.3%). Meanwhile, he’s contesting the NBA’s seventh-most 2s (7.9) and fourth-most shots per game (11.2).

Additionally, through 70 games, the 2020 NBA champion ranks third in rebounds (12.7 rpg) and fourth in blocks (2.4 bpg).

Assuming the Lakers finish strong, Davis should have a good chance of being named a DPOY finalist.

#2 Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs (18-57) trended up in Week 23, going 3-1, largely due to the elite play of rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. The 2023 No. 1 pick averaged 12.3 rpg, 2.0 spg and 3.0 bpg, playing in three of four games.

Wembanyama's week was highlighted by his 20-rebound performance with two steals and one block during Friday's 130-126 overtime home win over the New York Knicks.

San Antonio remains 22nd in defensive rating (116.5). However, Wembanyama has been the only thing keeping the team semi-competitive. The Spurs' defensive rating improves to 111.1 with him on the court, which would rank fourth. Meanwhile, their defensive rating drops to 119.1 with him sidelined, which would rank 28th.

Wembanyama is limiting opponents to just 45.3% shooting (-5.3%), 53.1% shooting from within six feet (-11.3%) and 34.8% shooting from 3 (-1.8%).

Furthermore, through 66 games, the 20-year-old ranks first in blocks (3.4 bpg) and 12th in rebounding (10.5 rpg).

Despite Wembanyama's strong play, the Spurs’ poor record continues to prevent him from overtaking the No. 1 spot in the DPOY race.

#1 Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert (left)

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert continued putting the finishing touches on his DPOY campaign in Week 23. Over three games, he averaged 12.0 rpg, 0.7 spg and 2.0 bpg, helping guide Minnesota (51-23) to a 2-1 record.

Gobert's top outing came during Friday's pivotal 111-98 road win over the Denver Nuggets in which he tallied 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Gobert remains the centerpiece of the Timberwolves' NBA-best defense (108.2 defensive rating). Their defensive rating improves to 106.3 with him on the floor.

Opponents are shooting only 43.2% (-6.7%), 48.0% from within six feet (-15.3%) and 32.4% from 3 (-3.5%) against Gobert. Meanwhile, the three-time All-Star ranks third in contested 2s (9.4) and fifth in contested shots per game (11.1).

Moreover, through 68 games, Gobert ranks second in rebounds (12.9 rpg) and sixth in blocks (2.1 bpg).

With eight games left, the 31-year-old's DPOY odds sit at -1200 on FanDuel, putting him on track to nab the award for a record-tying fourth time.

