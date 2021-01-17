NBA DFS picks and lineup: Daily fantasy prediction for Fanduel and Draftkings - January 17th, 2021

As the first month of the 2020-21 NBA season is beginning to wrap up, there are six games on the Sunday NBA DFS slate, providing a fantasy pool brimming with talent.

The day begins with an early matchup at 1 PM ET between Julius Randle, who is averaging 23.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, and New York Knicks against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.

After another four matches which involves Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, the night will close out with a marquee matchup between Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers against Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers at 10 PM ET.

Would Leonard, LaVine, or Randle be wise selections in your Sunday NBA DFS lineup? Or are you looking to build a strong all-around roster of players with low price/high value?

As the NBA schedule continues to be unpredictable with COVID-19 health concerns and protocols taking superstars out of the NBA DFS player pool, there is loads of value among younger players with lower listing price tags.

The role players could be seeing an increase in their playtime tonight.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel value picks

Before finalizing any of your NBA DFS Lineup's, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Sunday slate.

The NBA DFS list is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Trey Burke

Trey Burke #32 of the Dallas Mavericks

FD- $4300 DK - $3500 | Opponent - Chicago Bulls | Proj Pts FD - 22.6 DK - 22.8 | Value FD - 5.2x DK - 4.3x

Trey Burke is a great NBA DFS value pick at the point guard position due to his low-listing price.

The Michigan alum has shown he can put up a large amount of points off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks, as he dropped 29 earlier in the year in just 21 minutes of play.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke were shooting lights out tonight against the Magic.



Hardaway Jr.:

36 points

12-20 FG (60%)

8-13 3PT FG (62%)



Trey Burke:

29 points

11-13 FG (85%)

7-8 3PT FG (88%)



The old Michigan duo showed out. #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/xhRp39WJA1 — Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) January 10, 2021

Expect Burke to record another game of 20 points or more, as he will be receiving extra playing time due to the Mavericks continuing to struggle with players sidelined to health and safety protocols.

NBA DFS: SG - Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz

FD- $5200 DK - $6300 | Opponent - Denver Nuggets | Proj Pts FD - 28.9 DK - 30.0 | Value FD - 5.6x DK - 4.8x

Jordan Clarkson is a great NBA DFS value pick at the shooting guard position.

Clarkson is off to his best start as a professional with 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 48.4 field goal percentage, and shooting 93.3% from the free-throw line, all of which are career-highs.

Look for the 28-year-old to continue his excellent play tonight against the Denver Nuggets, who have given up over 100 points in every game this season.

NBA DFS: SF - Luguentz Dort

Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder scores

FD- $4100 DK - $4700 | Opponent - Philadelphia 76ers | Proj Pts FD - 22.4 DK - 22.5 | Value FD - 5.5x DK - 4.8x

Luguentz Dort is gaining confidence with every game. In his previous outing, he dropped 21 points and collected eight rebounds with a plus/minus of +21.

Expect Dort to produce another 20 point game tonight as he is coming off a season-high 39:47 minutes, making him a great NBA DFS pick up.

NBA DFS: PF - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans

FD- $7700 DK - $8100 | Opponent - Sacarmento Kings | Proj Pts FD - 35.2 DK - 36.8 | Value FD - 4.6x DK - 4.2x

Zion Williamson has shown that he is a dominating force in the NBA and will only continue to get better. The 2019 first overall draft pick is averaging 21.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in his first season without minute restrictions.

We're giving @Zionwilliamson a 1️⃣0️⃣ for the double-clutch slam 💪 pic.twitter.com/h0RXKijxUN — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 16, 2021

Look for Williamson to have his biggest night as an NBA player against the Sacramento Kings, who, according to cleaningtheglass.com, have the worst defense in the league.

The Kings have given up 130.6 points per 100 possessions in the last two weeks.

NBA DFS: C - Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard #39 of the Philadelphia 76ers

FD- $4400 DK - $6800 | Opponent - Oklahoma City Thunder | Proj Pts FD - 30.7 DK - 31.1 | Value FD - 7.0x DK - 6.5x

Dwight Howard is the NBA DFS value pick of the day, with a 6.5x value for Draftkings and reaching into the sevens with Fanduel.

Howard is coming off a performance where he recorded 18 total rebounds.

Look for the eight-time All-Star to display another impressive performance tonight as Joel Embiid is still out of the Philadelphia 76ers lineup.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

George Hill - PG/SG

FD- $4500 DK - $4400 | Proj Pts FD - 23.3 DK - 22.6 | Value FD - 5.2x DK - 5.1x

Reggie Jackson - PG/SG

FD- $3800 DK - $3300 | Proj Pts FD - 20.9 DK - 21.9 | Value FD - 5.5x DK - 6.6x

James Johnson - PF

$4200 DK - $4600 | Proj Pts FD - 23.3 DK - 23.1 | Value FD - 5.6x DK - 5.0x