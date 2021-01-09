NBA DFS picks and lineup: Daily fantasy prediction for Fanduel and Draftkings - January 9th, 2021

The third week of the 2020-21 NBA season continues to move forward despite the uptick in COVID-19 related issues on Saturday, with 16 teams in the NBA DFS player pool. Among the 8 games listed on Saturday's slate is a great matchup between Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who go up against Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic.

Another set of potential NBA DFS picks comes in the early game at 7 PM ET, as Trae Young with the Atlanta Hawks battles Gordan Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets.

However, players like Luka Doncic and Trae Young may not be the best choices to optimize your NBA DFS lineup, and better value could be found in the cheaper 7k range.

In this article, you will find the best value players for each position among the NBA daily fantasy pickups for the short-handed eight-game NBA slate tonight.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

Avoid taking any players from the Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets game in today's NBA fantasy slate. It may be postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases among the two ball clubs. This leaves 14 teams' worth of players to select from for your NBA DFS lineup.

Below is a list of the players that possess great value and will likely put up a strong performance in their respective matchups tonight. Each position has both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies.

FD- $7100 DK - $6900 | Opponent - Minnesota Timberwolves | Proj Pts FD - 33.9 DK - 34.3 | Value FD - 4.8x DK - 5.0x

One of the top NBA DFS value picks for Saturday's NBA daily fantasy lineup is Spurs guard, Dejounte Murray. The fourth-year guard is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 assists, and is bringing down 6.8 rebounds this season.

Expect Murray to put up 20+ points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who, according to cleantheglass.com, rank dead last in defensive efficiency.

NBA DFS: SG - Duncan Robinson

New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat

FD- $4300 DK - $4700 | Opponent - Washington Wizards | Proj Pts FD - 21.5 DK - 22.5 | Value FD - 5.0x DK - 4.8x

Duncan Robinson is shooting a 60.8 effective field goal percentage through his first seven games, making him a great NBA DFS value pick at an under 5k price.

Duncan Robinson just became the fastest player in NBA History to reach 300 three pointers, where do you currently rank him in the league purely as a shooter? That jumper is so 🔥 @remyworkouts pic.twitter.com/dC0ah1jHt9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 8, 2021

Look for the sharpshooter to get hot from behind the arc against a Wizards team that has allowed 44 three-pointers in their last three appearances.

NBA DFS: SF - Tim Hardaway Jr.

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

FD- $5500 DK - $5900 | Opponent - Orlando Magic | Proj Pts FD - 35.3 DK - 36.8 | Value FD - 6.4x DK - 6.2x

Tim Hardaway Jr. is a must-have NBA DFS pick. The 28-year-old is projected over 35 points in fantasy points tonight, making him one of the most valuable players available today at a 6.2x+ value.

Hardaway is averaging 16.3 points per game this season, but during the Mavericks current two-game win streak, he has put up 20.5 points and is 58.6% from behind the arc.

NBA DFS: PF - John Collins

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks

FD- $6800 DK - $7500 | Opponent - Charlotte Hornets | Proj Pts FD - 35.0 DK - 34.5 | Value FD - 5.1x DK - 4.6x

John Collins is another great value pick that will optimize your NBA DFS roster with a projected 34.5+ projected daily fantasy score.

In the previous matchup between the Charlottes Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks, Collins put up 23 points and 11 rebounds.

NBA DFS: C - Willie Cauley-Stein

Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks

FD- $4100 DK - $4000 | Opponent - Orlando Magic | Proj Pts FD - 23.0 DK - 22.0 | Value FD - 5.6x DK - 5.5x

Willie Cauley-Stein's low price tag makes him a great value pick at the center position for today's NBA DFS slate.

Cauley Stein has become a starter for the Dallas Mavericks in the last two games and has made the most of his opportunity shooting 85.7% from the field and going 79.15% from the charity stripe.

Expect another solid performance from the seven-footer, as he continues to gain a larger role in the Mavericks offense.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

James Johnson - PF

FD- $3500 DK - $3200 | Proj Pts FD - 17.6 DK - 18.0 | Value FD - 5.0x DK - 5.6x

Cole Anthony - PG

FD- $4800 DK - $5000 | Proj Pts FD - 27.1 DK - 26.0 | Value FD - 5.7x DK - 4.7x

Lonnie Walker IV - SG

FD- $4500 DK - $4300 | Proj Pts FD - 21.0 DK - 21.4 | Value FD - 4.7x DK - 5.0x