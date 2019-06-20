NBA Draft 2019: Date, time, location, how to live stream, and TV channel info

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 33 // 20 Jun 2019, 02:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zion Williamson is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

After the long and strenuous NBA season came to a close with the Toronto Raptors winning the 2019 NBA Finals 4-2, the focus of the entire league shifted towards the next major event, the 2019 NBA Draft. We're now only a little over a day away before NBA franchises go on the clock in a bid to fortify their rosters through fresh college talent.

Headlined by Duke's Zion Williamson who is undoubtedly the most hyped talent in basketball since LeBron James, the 2019 draft class has lots to offer for everybody. Other notable draft prospects include Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, Darius Garland and so on. The top three picks are held by the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, and New York Knicks respectively.

With the stage all but set for youngsters to take the fore in a bid to establish their respective legacies in the greatest basketball league on the planet, here's all that you need to know about NBA Draft 2019.

When is the NBA Draft?

NBA Draft 2019 will take place on Thursday, 20 June and will kick-off at 7:00 PM ET (4:00 PM PT) in the United States. For viewers in India, the draft will go live at 4:30 AM on Friday, 21 June.

Where is the NBA Draft?

The draft will be brought to us live from the home court of the Brooklyn Nets, the Barclays Center. The draft has been held at this venue every year since 2013.

NBA Draft channel info

As has been the case ever since 2003, NBA Draft 2019 will be telecasted throughout the United States on ESPN.

NBA Draft live stream

In case you happen to have a TV subscription that includes ESPN and simply want to stream the draft on your favorite device for whichever reasons, you can visit WatchESPN.com or use the WatchESPN app. The NBA Draft will be available to stream on the NBA League Pass as well, so in case you're a subscriber, you're covered there as well.

If none of the aforementioned options suit you, the next best option is to try out some on-demand video provider service. Hulu with Live TV is one of the better options in this regard. If you already own a plan, that's well and good. If that's not the case, the service offers a 7-day trial period which is more than enough to catch the entirety of the draft live.

Also read: NBA Mock Draft 2019