NBA Draft 2020: Why Anthony Edwards is just what the Atlanta Hawks need

Mike Roberts FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 10 Dec 2019, 18:17 IST SHARE

Will Anthony Edwards stay in the state of Georgia?

It appears that the Atlanta Hawks are headed for the NBA Draft lottery yet again. Owning a 6-17 record, good for 13th in the Eastern Conference, the team still has a chance to make the playoffs if they manage to go on a huge winning streak.

But don't plan on that happening. That means the Hawks could very well wind up with a top-3 pick in the 2020 draft. And if that's the case, they should use their pick on University of Georgia guard Anthony Edwards.

The guy they call "Ant-Man" is having a stellar freshman season for the Bulldogs, averaging 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He's also shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Edwards went clean off a few weeks ago versus No. 3 ranked Michigan State at the Maui Invitational. After his unranked Georgia squad trailed by 28, Edwards would go on to score 33 second-half points and finish with 37 points and seven three-pointers. Georgia almost completed the upset as they fell to the Spartans 93-85.

Dynamic Atlanta backcourt

Trae Young is the real deal down in Atlanta

You simply can't speak about the Hawks without mentioning the name Trae Young. The second-year pro out of Oklahoma has quickly blossomed into one of the game's top point guards.

Often compared to two-time MVP Steph Curry due to his red-hot shooting ability, Young can basically hit a shot from anywhere on the floor. He's playing on an MVP level this season, averaging 28.8 points (fourth-best in the league) and 8.4 assists (fifth-best) per game for the struggling Hawks.

With Young at the point and the explosive Edwards at shooting guard, Atlanta would immediately possess a high-scoring backcourt to build around for years to come. The chiseled, 6'5" 225-pound Edwards can attack the rim and is a solid pull-up and step-back shooter. Atlanta fans would regularly get to witness Young throwing lob passes to the high-flying Edwards.

Combine the two backcourt mates with other young pieces on the roster like John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter, and you'll certainly have something special.