NBA Draft: 3 players the Lakers should have drafted instead of Lonzo Ball

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
77   //    06 Apr 2019, 07:07 IST

The Los Angeles selected Lonzo Ball with the second pick of the 2017 NBA draft
The Los Angeles selected Lonzo Ball with the second pick of the 2017 NBA draft

Heading into the 2017 NBA draft, Lonzo Ball was unanimously labelled as one of the most talented players in the draft class, and the point guard was subsequently taken by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick.

They drafted Ball as a replacement for D'Angelo Russell - who was traded away just days earlier, and Magic Johnson went as far as to describe Ball as the new face of the franchise.

However, fast forward two years and he has yet to prove his importance to the Lakers and his long-term future with the team is in serious doubt. Admittedly, the 21-year-old has shown plenty of promise, although when casting an eye over the 2017 draft class, the Lakers certainly had better options and here are three players Johnson should have taken ahead of Ball:

#3 De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)

De'Aaron Fox has quickly established himself as the Sacramento Kings' main man
De'Aaron Fox has quickly established himself as the Sacramento Kings' main man

After Markelle Fultz was taken by the Philadelphia 76ers with the first pick of the draft, the two best playmakers remaining were Ball and De'Aaron Fox. Both had played just one season of college basketball, and while Fox was regarded as the better athlete, the Lakers selected Ball due to their belief that he was an all-around better player.

Fox was subsequently taken as the sixth pick by the Sacramento Kings, and while Ball has struggled for form and injuries, Fox has already started nearly 150 NBA games.

After a muted debut season, the 21-year-old has pushed on in his second year, averaging 17.5 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. Despite many doubts, Fox has also developed a shot from beyond the arc (37% accuracy), and the youngster has improved the defensive side of his game too.

