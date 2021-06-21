NBA Draft Lottery 2021: 5 teams that need the No. 1 draft pick the most

The NBA Draft Lottery 2021 is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. The league will announce the order of non-playoff franchises that will get the first 14 picks based on the record for the 2020-21 NBA season. However, the NBA Draft lottery 2021 only determines the order for the top four picks in the 2021 NBA Draft which will take place on July 29th. Hence, after the top four picks are revealed, the picks number five through number 14 will be set according to the inverse of the league standings.

NBA Draft Lottery 2021: Which franchise needs the coveted first overall pick?

The answer to that question is everyone. Every team desires to get the coveted first overall pick and draft the best college prospect from the pool. First overall picks almost always end up being All-Stars or the closest thing to it. However, not every team is fortunate enough to bag the best prospect.

The projected first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft is expected to be Cade Cunningham. He played basketball for the Oklahoma State Cowboys and is considered the consensus first pick. A 6'8" point guard who is often compared to Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

On that note, let's take a look at the five teams that need the first overall pick the most as the NBA Draft Lottery 2021 is right around the corner.

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers ended the 2020-21 NBA regular season with the fifth-worst record in the NBA at 22-50 (.306). They currently have a 45.1% chance of landing a top four pick in the NBA Draft lottery 2021 and a 11.5% chance of getting the first overall pick.

Catch up on all things Draft Lottery with our very own @CavsJoeG! https://t.co/TImSld6ure — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 15, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers have three young cornerstones in Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. The league has high praise for the young trio of backcourt players and center. The franchise should enter the NBA Draft Lottery 2021 with the expectation of getting a pick that can improve the roster around those three.

#4 OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti

The OKC Thunder are knee-deep in a rebuild and have committed the franchise's resources to that mission. They potentially have five draft picks in the top 36 of the upcoming draft and if luck favors them in the NBA Draft Lottery 2021, two of those picks might be in the top six. They have 10% of all picks in the 2021 NBA draft and they will certainly love to get the coveted first overall pick.

After Kemba trade, OKC projected to pick at 4, 16, 18, 35, 36, 55, + possibility Thunder steal Rockets pick if it drops to #5 — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 18, 2021

The OKC Thunder have a franchise player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander right now who is craving better teammates and recently acquired All-Star Kemba Walker. Although the team isn't expected to compete for championships in the near future, having a top five prospect on their roster cannot hurt. Top prospects like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green have been deemed 'NBA-ready' and they can develop right in time for a title-run in a few years.

