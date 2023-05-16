NBA Draft Lottery 2023 start time for all regions explored: Timings and other details

The NBA Draft Lottery 2023 will occur on Tuesday at 8 PM Eastern Time. This process will decide the exact order of the upcoming NBA draft and the fate of many teams in the league.

All 14 lottery teams have a chance to land the top pick in the draft. Considering that Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent, he will likely be picked first by the team that wins the lottery.

Basketball fans from all around the world will have a chance to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will be broadcast on ESPN on Tuesday night. Basketball fans can also watch it on the ESPN app and Watch ESPN.

The annual event will begin at 8 PM Eastern Time, but here is the time for other major time zones:

Pacific Time : 5 PM

: 5 PM Mountain Time : 6 PM

: 6 PM Central Time : 7 PM

: 7 PM BST (UK) : Wednesday, 1 AM

: Wednesday, 1 AM CEST (Europe) : Wednesday, 2 AM

: Wednesday, 2 AM IST (India) : Wednesday, 5:30 AM

: Wednesday, 5:30 AM UTC +8 (The Philippines) : Wednesday, 8 AM

: Wednesday, 8 AM CST (China) : Wednesday, 8 AM

: Wednesday, 8 AM JST (Japan) : Wednesday, 9 AM

: Wednesday, 9 AM AEST (Australia): Wednesday, 10 AM

It's important to note that many countries, from Canada to Australia, have multiple time zones. If you're not located in one of the regions or time zones listed above, please use this link to check when the NBA Draft Lottery 2023 begins in your region.

NBA Draft Lottery decides which team gets to pick first in the next draft (Image via Getty Images)

14 NBA teams will participate in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. These teams failed to qualify for the playoffs during the 2022-23 season, and their likelihood of receiving a high draft pick increases with their poorer win-loss records.

Here are all the lottery teams and their chance of landing the first overall pick:

Detroit Pistons : 14%

: 14% Houston Rockets : 14%

: 14% San Antonio Spurs : 14%

: 14% Charlotte Hornets : 12.5%

: 12.5% Portland Trail Blazers : 10.5%

: 10.5% Orlando Magic : 9%

: 9% Indiana Pacers : 7.5%

: 7.5% Washington Wizards : 6%

: 6% Utah Jazz : 4.5%

: 4.5% Dallas Mavericks : 3%

: 3% Orlando Magic : 2%

: 2% OKC Thunder : 1.5%

: 1.5% Toronto Raptors : 1%

: 1% New Orleans Pelicans: 0.5%

Gregg Popovich and the Spurs could land the first pick (Image via Getty Images)

In 1993, the Orlando Magic got the first pick despite having a 1.52% chance of winning the lottery. A similar situation happened with the Chicago Bulls in 2008, who had a 1.7% chance of getting the first pick.

It's important to note that the lottery event will only decide the order in the 2023 NBA draft. The draft will take place on June 22, shortly after the NBA Finals conclude.

