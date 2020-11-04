The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on 18 November 2020. An NBA Draft is a special moment for the players, and the teams want to find the right talent for their roster.

However, sometimes the right player for a team might go undrafted and eventually find his way to the NBA by signing as a free agent. Here, we will rank the best undrafted players in the NBA at the moment.

NBA Draft - Top 5 undrafted players in the league right now

Ben Wallace and John Starks are two of the most popular undrafted players in NBA history (Wallace in the 1996 NBA Draft and Starks in the 1988 NBA Draft). Big Ben went on to win four NBA 'Defensive Player of the Year' Awards and participated in four All-Star games.

The list will consider the undrafted player's current performance rather than their career stats

#5 Duncan Robinson - Undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft

Miami Heat v Portland Trail Blazers

Miami Heat signed Duncan Robinson on 10 July 2018, less than a month after the shooting guard had gone undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Being a college senior did not help Robinson's NBA Draft stock.

Advertisement

After playing at Division III for Williams College, Robinson played for Michigan.

In three years with the Wolverines, Robinson shot 46% from the field, 42% from three, and 86% from the FT line.

After securing a regular contract from the Heat in April 2019, Robinson's career was established, and he played for 68 games with Miami during the 2019-20 NBA season.

He averaged 14 points per game in the 2019-20 season while having 47/45/93 shooting splits. Robinson hit 270 threes in the season, establishing a new single-season record for Miami.

The shooting guard helped the Heat reach the 2020 NBA Finals after averaging 12 points per game in the playoffs. After scoring 7 threes in game five of the 2020 NBA Finals, Robinson became the 10th player to reach that number in an NBA Finals game.

#4 Robert Covington - Undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft

Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets

Advertisement

After four years at Tennessee State averaging 15 points and seven rebounds per game, Robert Covington went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft.

The Houston Rockets signed Covington to a two-year contract, a couple of weeks after the NBA Draft. However, he only played seven games in the 2013-14 NBA season and was dismissed by Houston on 27 October 2014.

Less than a month later, the Philadelphia 76ers added Covington to their 'process,' and he rapidly became a starter for them.

In 70 games (49 starts) for the Sixers in the 2014-15 NBA season, he averaged 14 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 37% from the three-point line.

Covington has played 396 NBA games and was nominated to the All-Defensive teams of the 2017-18 NBA season, without being an NBA Draft pick.

In the 2019-20 campaign, he averaged 12.4 points and seven rebounds per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves (48 games) and the Houston Rockets (22).