NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Feb. 3) ft. Luka Doncic

The NBA has scheduled six games for February 3, showcasing the talents of various intriguing NBA Fantasy players. While some are anticipated to be in action, others remain on the brink of a decision regarding their participation.

This article delves into the optimal strategies for managing top-performing NBA Fantasy players who are set to compete.

NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Feb. 2)

Guards to start/sit

Luka Doncic - Start

After missing the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Doncic is marked as 'questionable' in this upcoming game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Seldom Doncic misses two games in a row and the Mavs need him back on the floor with the lack of firepower.

Kyrie Irving - Sit

Kyrie Irving has missed five straight games now and it is quite hard to trust him playing. For now, the team takes extra precaution on fielding the high-scoring guard.

Ben Simmons - Sit

We have yet to see if Ben Simmons can play consecutive games. He has played against the Jazz but missed the following game with the Suns. Until we see back-to-back games played, Simmons stays sitted on NBA Fantasy teams.

Forwards to start/sit

LeBron James - Start

After missing the game against the Boston Celtics, LeBron James should be itching to get back on the floor. It will also shut down the trade rumors and playing against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden is something that James wouldn't want to miss.

Keldon Johnson - Sit

It is another game where Keldon Johnson is marked as questionable but the Spurs still chose not to play him. Bench him until he plays a game and start him when the next Spurs matchup is on schedule.

Centers to start/sit

Anthony Davis - Start

Like LeBron James, the LA Lakers need their two superstars to play against the Knicks to help gain momentum from the previous win against the Boston Celtics. Anthony Davis should be ready to put up numbers on your NBA Fantasy team.

Joel Embiid - Sit

The sad part is that Joel Embiid may miss a lot of time with his recent injury and he should be sidelined even right after the NBA All-Star Game. It will be a gloomy time for those who picked him for their NBA Fantasy teams. If Paul Reed is available in your league, pick him up as a band-aid solution until Embiid comes back.

Jarrett Allen - Start

Limited to only playing 21 minutes in their last game, Jarret Allen is now questionable to play against the San Antonio Spurs. Approach with caution but the Cavs need him to square up against Victor Wembanyama. Play him but expect subpar numbers if the Cavs start Allen.

