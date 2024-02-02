NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Feb. 2) ft. Nikola Jokic

With 10 games on the NBA schedule for Feb. 2, it will be another busy day for NBA Fantasy owners. A few players have been put on their team's IR but have been playing despite the injury, while others may take more time to heal.

This article analyzes a few NBA Fantasy players in the bubble and whether you should start or sit them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Feb. 2)

Guards to start/sit

LaMelo Ball - Sit

LaMelo Ball hasn't played for the Charlotte Hornets since Nov. 26, missing three games after that, and his return remains uncertain. This season has been challenging for NBA Fantasy owners, with no clear indication of when he might come back.

Jamal Murray - Start

Listed as probable along with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray was able to play in the last game and has not been reported with a serious injury on his knee. He should play, and starting him will be a good bet for your NBA Fantasy team.

Forwards to start/sit

Klay Thompson - Sit

Missing only his second game of the 2023-24 season, Klay Thompson is marked as questionable against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. We see the Warriors take precautions with Thompson's situation, and he should be rested against the Grizzlies.

Zion Williamson - Start

Missing the recent matchup against the Houston Rockets, there seems to be a pattern with Zion Williamson's inactiveness. The good news is he has never missed back-to-back games this 2023-24 season, so starting him in this upcoming outing against the San Antonio Spurs will be good.

Paul George - Start

Missing the contest against the Washington Wizards, it was only the third straight game that Paul George has missed this season for the LA Clippers. Marked with a groin injury, the Clippers do not need him against the Detroit Pistons, and resting him to heal from his injury fully may be the course the Clippers will take for your NBA Fantasy team.

Centers to Start/Sit

Nikola Jokic - Start

Against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, Nikola Jokic missed his second game of the 2023-24 season, and the Denver Nuggets lost due to his absence. Marked as questionable due to a back injury, the team is cautiously approaching this situation. Playing or not, starting him is the safer move to make, and there will be no regrets if he plays last minute.

Alperen Sengun - Start

For the 2023-24 season, Alperen Sengun has not missed a matchup for the Houston Rockets and managed to play through the illness. Starting Sengun makes sense, as he has proven to be an ironman for his age.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!