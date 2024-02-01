NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Feb. 1) ft. LeBron James

Only four NBA games are scheduled to start February, but their significance is heightened for NBA Fantasy team owners, given the rivalries between the squads. NBA teams are intensifying their efforts just before the NBA All-Star Weekend to secure favorable positions for the upcoming playoffs.

This article delves into the players who will be fielded by their respective teams and can make valuable contributions to your NBA Fantasy team.

NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (February 1)

Guards to sit/start

Tyrese Haliburton - Start

Following a five-game absence, Tyrese Haliburton returned to the Indiana Pacers, albeit with a limited playing time of just 22 minutes. Despite shooting 31.3% on 16 attempts, he contributed 13 points and 10 assists.

It seemed like a game where he was shaking off some rust, and he is expected to make a more significant impact on your NBA Fantasy team in the next matchup against the New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell - Start

After a 45-point performance, Donovan Mitchell plays back-to-back games against the Memphis Grizzlies. Don't expect him to have a repeat performance and his shooting may not be great after a long flight. Start him still but lessen expectations.

Tyrese Maxey - Sit

Missing his third straight game, Tyrese Maxey is still marked by the Philadelphia 76ers as questionable. His availability has remained up in the air and it would be a huge risk to start him for your fantasy team.

Forwards to sit/start

LeBron James - Start

Marked with an ankle injury in the LA Lakers IR, LeBron James has played in the past four games. Expect him to play, especially in a rivalry matchup with the Boston Celtics. LBJ comes up big in these games and should start in your Fantasy team.

OG Anunoby - Sit

Since getting traded to the New York Knicks, OG Anunoby contributed immediately and has been given starter minutes. He missed the past two games and fielding him against the New York Knicks remains doubtful. Even if he plays, he should adjust again and his splits might hurt your NBA Fantasy team.

Centers to sit/start

Anthony Davis - Start

Just like LeBron James, Anthony Davis has always been in the LA Lakers IR. However, he was not able to play in the last game against the Atlanta Hawks. The team needs AD to play to avoid getting more below the .500 mark and especially against the Boston Celtics.

Al Horford - Sit

Even if Al Horford is healthy, Kristaps Porzingis being out of the injured list diminishes his NBA Fantasy value. Sitting him or finding another player who can play heavy minutes in the NBA Free Agents lists of your league would be advised.

